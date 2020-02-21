Kolbe Cathedral's Eudell Mason (23) looks to score between Bethel's Kevin Legnard (11), left, and Nathaniel Correard (30) during boys basketball action in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020. Kolbe Cathedral's Eudell Mason (23) looks to score between Bethel's Kevin Legnard (11), left, and Nathaniel Correard (30) during boys basketball action in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 40 Caption Close Bethel boys outlast Kolbe in overtime 1 / 40 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEPORT— When the regular season begins to wind down the stakes are raised. Some teams find themselves fighting for postseason berths while others look to improve their seeding.

The Bethel and Kolbe Cathedral boys basketball teams squared off at the Cardinal Sheehan Center on Thursday with plenty of motivation.

Bethel prevailed in overtime 63-54, outscoring Kolbe Cathedral 11-2 in the extra four minutes to keep its SWC tournament hopes alive as well as earning its all-important eighth win to secure a state tournament berth.

“This is the happiest we’ve been all year,” Bethel coach Matthew Lisi said. “Our goals at the beginning of the year were to make both tournaments. We got one of them tonight and we control our own destiny for the league tournament, if we win Tuesday we’re in.”

The Wildcats were led by Mikey Schmidt, who dropped 21 points, and Dylan Breeland, who scored 17.

Tyrell Staples-Santos had a big game as well, leading Kolbe Cathedral with 15 points.

Though neither team held a large lead at any point, Kolbe Cathedral seemed to have a slight edge after taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, but a resilient Bethel squad battled back.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids,” Lisi said. “We were down six with three minutes left and down five with two minutes left, we made big shots, we trusted each other and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Bethel came out strong in overtime with a 9-0 run to distance itself and pull off the upset.

“It’s impossible for us to simulate Kolbe Cathedral in practice,” Lisi said. “They are too athletic, too fast, and too deep. I have a ton of respect for Coach Pfohl. I played against him growing up. This is the most fun I’ve had coaching a game in my coaching career to be honest.”

Bethel will need to win its final game against Notre Dame-Fairfield next Tuesday to secure a berth into the SWC tournament.

“We switched up the two three and man all night but the two three started to frustrate them at the end,” Lisi said. “We figured why would we get out of it as it was working. We stayed super discipline, we kept our hands up and we got rebounds. I am so happy, so happy for these kids and the Bethel community.”

After beginning the season 6-4, Kolbe Cathedral (13-6) proceeded to take seven of its next eight games in an impressive turnaround.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to tonight and I give Bethel a lot of credit for that,” Kolbe Cathedral coach John Pfohl said. “They destroyed us at the free-throw line, it is tough to beat a team when you are giving up that many free throws quite frankly.”

Kolbe Cathedral entered the day tied with Weston at 9-2 in the SWC.

With the loss, Kolbe Cathedral’s seeding could potentially take a hit, but it will look to end the regular season on a high note against Masuk next Tuesday.

“We are young and still figuring it out so we’ve had our peaks and valleys,” Pfohl said. “We’ve been playing really good basketball lately but we didn’t play really good basketball tonight and that’s lesson to be learned on our side. We’ve got one more left but after that if we lose a game like this going forward it will really hurt.”





