Berlin to host annual lineman challenge

Twenty-eight football teams will head to Berlin high school later this month to compete in the annual lineman challenge.

On Saturday, July 27 teams from across the state will compete against each other in rigorous challenges, such as tug-of-war and tire flipping, to see which group of linemen is strongest and the best.

The challenge will begin at 9 a.m. at Berlin high school. Please note the change in location. Previous years were held at Sage Park.

Teams that will be participating: