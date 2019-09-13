GameTime CT

Berlin All-State LB Zach Hrubiec announces season-ending injury

Berlin’s Zach Hrubiec points after the defense holds on 4th down at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)

BERLIN — Berlin linebacker and running back Zach Hrubiec’s high school career has ended.

The senior captain and All-State player went down early in the second quarter, on his third carry of the game, in Berlin’s game against Tolland on Thursday night with what appeared to be a leg injury.

On Friday afternoon, Hrubiec tweeted that the injury was, in fact, a broken fibula and will require surgery to fix it.

Berlin held on to beat Tolland 14-8, without their leader.

Hrubiec was a New Haven Register/GameTimeCT second all-state selection a year ago after he helped Berlin reach the Class M finals.

He rushed for 372 yards and four touchdowns, caught 23 passes for 289 yards and four more touchdowns. On defense he had 96 tackles and six sacks. He was also named a GameTimeCT football player to watch this season.

