Berlin All-State LB Zach Hrubiec announces season-ending injury

BERLIN — Berlin linebacker and running back Zach Hrubiec’s high school career has ended.

The senior captain and All-State player went down early in the second quarter, on his third carry of the game, in Berlin’s game against Tolland on Thursday night with what appeared to be a leg injury.

On Friday afternoon, Hrubiec tweeted that the injury was, in fact, a broken fibula and will require surgery to fix it.

I know there are concerns about the injury I suffered last night and sadly I have a broken Fibula and it will require season ending surgery. This is a very tough time but It’s a minor setback for a major comeback! I will be back in 2020. #44Out — Zach Hrubiec (@Zach_Hrubiec44) September 13, 2019

Berlin held on to beat Tolland 14-8, without their leader.

Hrubiec was a New Haven Register/GameTimeCT second all-state selection a year ago after he helped Berlin reach the Class M finals.

He rushed for 372 yards and four touchdowns, caught 23 passes for 289 yards and four more touchdowns. On defense he had 96 tackles and six sacks. He was also named a GameTimeCT football player to watch this season.