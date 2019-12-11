Hamden Hall’s Corey Walters, left, fights for a loose ball with Hopkins’ Dylan Matchett on Tuesday. Hamden Hall’s Corey Walters, left, fights for a loose ball with Hopkins’ Dylan Matchett on Tuesday. Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Benigni scores 29 to lead Hamden Hall past Hopkins 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — Jackson Benigni is one of just two starters returning from last year’s Fairchester Athletic Association and NEPSAC Class B champions. So the Hornets may take a few steps back this season.

But don’t tell that to Benigni. The road to those boys basketball titles still goes through the Hornets until proven otherwise.

Benigni poured in a game-high 29 points to help Hamden Hall fend off Hopkins 72-61 Tuesday night in the FAA season opener for both teams.

“I think we can beat anyone in this league, anyone in Class B as long as we play hard for 32 minutes like we did tonight,” Benigni said.

It’s clear Benigni will not be able to do it alone. The Hamden Hall senior will be double- and triple-teamed often, as the Hilltoppers tried to do when he entered the lane.

“When the defense collapses on me, I have to kick it to an open teammate and trust them to make the shot,” Benigni said. “If we can get everyone involved, we will be hard to stop.”

Said Hamden Hall coach Sean Doherty: “When we walk on the court, we’ve got one of the better players with Jackson.”

Corey Walters, a transfer from Hamden, will be an important factor for the Hornets. He added 15 points, one of four players in double figures. Owen McDonough, a 6-foot-5 wide body, finished with 15 points, including a nice touch from deep with a pair of 3-pointers.

There was also another Benigni — Carson, younger brother of Jackson — showing a deft touch from 3-point range. He had three 3s, finishing with 13 points.

“He was such a big part tonight and will be the next leader at Hamden Hall,” Jackson said about Carson.

Said Doherty: “Owen can shoot it. We have to get him and Corey into the flow. … We have an eighth grader on the bench, two ninth graders on the bench. They are all eager to do something positive.”

Hamden Hall will also need Jakai Pettway, the other returning starter, to have an impact on both ends of the floor.

Hamden Hall (2-1) used a 12-0 run in the second half Tuesday night to create some separation from the Hilltoppers (0-3). Carson Benigni had two of his 3-pointers in that run.

“You have to pick your poison. At the end of the day, the key is to focus on Jackson,” Hopkins coach Ryan Errico said. “He is a tremendous player. Other guys are going to hit shots. Some of those guys stepped up big.”

This is an improved Hopkins team. Not only did the Hilltoppers jump out 7-0, then hang with the Hornets for over 20 minutes, they didn’t just roll over.

The Hilltoppers employed some full-court pressure in the final minutes, rattling the Hornets into several turnovers.

“We talk about attitude, energy and effort. Our goal is to bring all of that every single game. I think it’s evident that every game our team plays, we have the right attitude, we are bringing energy and we play hard,” Errico said. “If we bring that attitude and effort every night, we will be in most games. These kids are coachable, bring their A game every day and they don’t want to lose. That was a gut check there and from that perspective, these guys delivered.”

Colin Gernhardt led the way with 19 points for Hopkins while David Burton added 12.

It took just 2 minutes into the season opener for Jackson Benigni to look like he has been through a full season. He took an elbow above the left eye against Gunnery, opening a wound that needed six stitches to close.

But despite being advised not to play, Benigni finished the game before getting the stitches at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He gets them out this week.

“I said I have to play. It’s my senior year. As long as I can physically walk, I will be out there on the floor,” Benigni said.

Star of the Game

Jackson Benigni, Hamden Hall: Senior guard poured in 29 points, including 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Quotable

“They are going make me coach a lot harder this year, I’ll tell you that much.”

— Hamden Hall coach Sean Doherty on the defending FAA and NEPSAC Class B champions.

Hamden Hall 72, Hopkins 61

Hamden Hall (2-1-0) 33 39 0 0 — 72 Hopkins (0-3-0) 32 29 0 0 — 61

Hamden Hall (2-1-0)

Jackson Benigni 5 2 13-16 29, Jahki Pettway 1 0 0-0 2, Ethan Doherty 1 0 0-0 2, Carson Benigni 1 3 2-4 13, Owen MacDonough 1 2 3-4 11, Corey Walters 4 1 4-5 15

Hopkins (0-3-0)

David Burton 3 1 3-4 12, Michael Lau 3 0 1-4 7, Colin Gernhardt 6 1 4-8 19, Cam Delcristo 5 0 0-0 10, Arman Hyder 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan Matchett 1 1 6-6 11