Milford’s Ben James comes from behind to earn three-peat at Northern Junior

HAMDEN — Ben James is one of one the state’s most accomplished and decorated junior golfers ever. He already has a national profile that includes qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Junior Presidents Cup team and the 2021 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team.

There is little left for James to accomplish on the junior level. He checked off one of those remaining items on Wednesday: winning a championship three straight times.

James fired a final-round 66, including a birdie on the last hole, to come from behind and win the 19th Northern Junior by 3 shots at New Haven Country Club.

“This means a ton. It was a really good field this year,” James said. “I think everyone feels pressure. I like playing with pressure. It’s not fun without it.”

Jiemang Yang of China hung on to win the girls tournament by a shot. This was her first time playing in the Northern Junior.

“I feel very honored to win this,” Yang said. “I hit it so bad on the back nine, I thought I wouldn’t make top 3.”

James is close with the Paladino family that helped start this championship and continue to run the Northern Junior to this day. He won the event in 2018 and 2019. It was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So James had to wait another year to claim the three-peat.

“The whole family has been great to me,” James said. “It would have been at Great River (last year).”

Because James will turn 19 next May, he will not be eligible to play next August, when the Northern Junior’s 20th tournament is held at Great River GC, James’ home course.

Ben James after finishing off the three-peat, winning the Northern Junior golf tournament. pic.twitter.com/bz6uPcv4nC — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) August 5, 2021

James plays New Haven CC for his matches at Hamden Hall Country Day. He trailed Tyler Lee by 2 shots after Tuesday’s opening round. Interestingly he tried to take a page out of Pete Ballo’s performance last week when he came from behind to win the Connecticut Open (James finished second).

“I said to myself, ‘Pete Ballo was down by 2 and won by 5.’ So that’s what I was trying to do,” James said.

The two teens were tied through 9. Then James birdied the par-5 10th and the difficult par-4 11th, holing a 25-footer.

“That was a big putt. It had some pace on it,” James said. “My goal was to end up at 6 (under).”

James bogeyed the 14th hole, but he still had a 3-shot advantage with four holes left. No one else got closer the rest of the day. James finished with a two-round total of 6-under 134. He hit all 18 greens Wednesday.

Lee finished second. Bradley Sawka of Ellington was the next-highest Connecticut finisher, tying for fifth at 141.

Ben James birdies 18 at New Haven Country Club to complete the 3-peat at the Northern Junior. #ctgolf pic.twitter.com/WCv9lIUFVd — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) August 4, 2021

Yang moved to Orlando, Florida from China three years ago. She said this will be her last junior tournament as she heads to Cal-Berkeley to begin her collegiate golf career.

At one point, there were seven players within two shots of the lead. But Yang never lost a share of the lead. Birdies at 9 and 10 put her in the lead for good.

Those birdies helped her survive three straight bogeys from 12 through 14 and a double-bogey on 16. Yang held a 1-shot lead over four golfers on the 18th tee, including her two playing partners.

“It’s not a hard course. I just three-putted a lot on the back nine,” Yang said. “It’s a little bit tricky for the putting, especially downhill putting.

One of them was Samantha Galantini (New Jersey), who made a 15-foot putt for birdie to briefly tie Yang for the lead.

But Yang had reach the par-5 18th in 2, then left a 70-foot eagle attempt just short. She made the birdie for the win.

“I didn’t know that (there would have been a sudden-death playoff had she missed the birdie),” Yang said. “It was great having two putts on that last hole.”

Laniah Moffett of Waterbury was the state’s top finisher, tying for fifth place.