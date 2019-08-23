Behrends welcomes FCIAC challenge with Staples football

WESTPORT—Adam Behrends knows all about coaching very good football players.

He spent nine years at the IMG Academy, including the last six seasons as an assistant coach for the IMG National Varsity squad that posted a combined 53-4 record.

So taking on the FCIAC as the new head football coach at Staples is a challenge Behrends relishes.

“The FCIAC is a very impressive football conference. It’s hard to miss all the state championship teams that have come from the FCIAC,” Behrends said. “Some people sleep on the football talent in the Northeast. But the FCIAC is normally full of Division I college athletes.”

Behrends took over the Wreckers last May from Phil Treglia, who directed them to a 7-3 mark in 2018, his first and only season with Staples

The idea for Behrends is to take the next step forward with Staples football. The Wreckers last won FCIAC football titles in 2011 and 2012. .

In 2018, Staples was ranked No. 10 in Class LL having lost to Class LL champ Greenwich, Class M champ St. Joseph and Darien. The Wreckers were ranked No. 15 at 6-4 in 2017, including losses to Class LL champ Darien, Class LL runnerup Greenwich and Class S champ St. Joseph.

“The transition has been a lot easier because there was a good culture in place,” Behrends said. “(Associate Head Coach, Head Performance Coach) Jon Zames was the key carryover coach from last year’s staff. He did a great job as strength and conditioning coach in the off-season. These kids are very smart. All I’ve done is give them a set of expectations.”

On the offensive side, senior Jake Thaw returns at quarterback, but running back Tim Luciano (873 rushing yards) graduated.

The Wreckers have graduated a number of their leading tacklers and quarterback sack leaders on defense.

“I’m happy with our overall roster numbers (about 80). Freshman coach Steve Anderson should have about 30 players to work with,” Behrends said. “It’s a good high energy group. They’re excited for practice. They love football, period. The community is invested right down to the youth football programs.”

The lone short-term obstacle for Behrends and Staples is the current replacement of the school’s artificial turf field.

Practices are on Ginny Parker field hockey/girls lacrosse field. And Staples’ first home game of the season —Sept. 21 against New Britain will be played at Norwalk High’s Testa Field.





