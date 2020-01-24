Becker resigns as Coginchaug co-op coach after three seasons

Erik Becker announced his resignation as Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton’s head football coach Thursday night.

In an email sent to parents and others involved in the program, the 42-year old Becker said, “Second only to my family, leading this program has been the greatest joy of my life. I will always hold dear my time in Durham and the relationships I have built.”

In Becker’s three seasons at the helm, the Blue Devils went 18-12 overall: 6-4 in 2017, then 5-5 and 7-3. They won their last four games this season to finish 12th in the Class S playoff standings.

Becker, who teaches at Westbrook, was the Blue Devils’ fourth coach in four years when he took over in 2017 after a year as passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Choate. A Hand graduate who played for Steve Filippone, Becker had been a longtime assistant coach at Hand and offensive coordinator there for six years.

“I’m so grateful for my time in Durham and the opportunity to work with such awesome kids and build the program,” he said later in a text to GameTimeCT, confirming his resignation Friday mornin. He did not give a reason for his departure.

“The future of football in Durham is incredibly bright.”