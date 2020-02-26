Becker named Haddam-Killingworth’s third head football coach

Erik Becker, the former Hand assistant who coached Coginchaug’s co-op football team for the last three seasons, has been named the next head coach at nearby Haddam-Killingworth, he confirmed Wednesday.

Becker, 42, went 18-12 in his three-year stint at Coginchaug/East Hampton/Hale Ray before resigning suddenly in January.

Becker will be the third head coach in Haddam-Killingworth’s history. He takes over a program which is just two years removed from playing for a Class S state championship.

Former H-K coach Mike Baklik, citing his inability to devote the extra time to leading the program, resigned from his alma mater in December after coaching the Cougars for six years. He had replaced Dennis O’Rourke, who founded the program in 1977.