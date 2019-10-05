Becker, Jacobs lead Law past Bassick

Law’s Mikey Becker and Rayshon Jacobs talk about their efficient win over Bassick on Friday. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/zVpPGi7jnI — Mike C (@mikecfree) October 4, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — The Law football team didn’t want the last two weeks to define its season. Following a shutout loss to Barlow on Sept. 20, Law amped up its practice intensity knowing it would need to do that if it wanted to push for a Class M playoff spot.

Although the increased effort didn’t pay immediate dividends — Law lost to Plainville last week — it reaped rewards Friday night at Kennedy Stadium against Bassick.

The Lawmen overwhelmed the Lions 52-6 to even their record at 2-2.

“I don’t want people to remember us as the team that one won game and kept losing more,” said Law senior Rayshon Jacobs, who caught a 56-yard touchdown from Mikey Becker on the first play from scrimmage.

Law was efficient as possible against its SCC conference foe, Bassick. The Lawmen ran eight plays in the first half — five for touchdowns.

“We scripted some plays that we thought would score on one or two times,” Law coach Erik Larka said. “We had to try to get our offense clicking again going into the Weston game.”

Becker finished 7-of-7 for 175 passing yards and five touchdowns — two to Brian Felag. He said he’d never had a game quite that efficient.

“We needed a big turnaround,” Becker said. “We know we’re a good team, we haven’t been playing to our potential lately. This is a good game to get everyone comfortable.”

Zach Merchant hauls in Mike Becker’s second touchdown pass, this one for 33 yards. Law up 13-0 on Bassick. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/RjDFEbnQbB — Mike C (@mikecfree) October 4, 2019

By the time Becker found Zach Merchant in the back of the end zone from 33 yards out, it was 13-0 with only a few minutes gone by in the first. Jacobs’ second long touchdown catch made it 19-0 after one.

“(Jacobs is) a scholarship type player and hopefully he finishes the season the way he did tonight and we can try to get him a scholarship in college,” Larka said.

Law’s defense came away with three interceptions, one each by Jacobs, Merchant and Chris Engel. Engel stepped in front of a pass on the Bassick goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter.

Bassick got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter thanks to Tyquan Newkirk’s 44-yard run. The Lions fell 0-4 and have lost 26 straight games dating back to the 2016 season.

Friday’s game represented a homecoming for Bassick coach Desmond Lymon, who spent the last five seasons as a defensive assistant at Law.

Law’s Mikey Becker and Rayshon Jacobs talk about their efficient win over Bassick on Friday. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/zVpPGi7jnI — Mike C (@mikecfree) October 4, 2019

“They were 1-2 coming in. They’re 2-2 now. I think they can roll,” Lymon said. “Nate Merchant is a heck of a player.”

Law turns its attention to Class M contender Weston, which it will host on Oct. 18 following a bye.

“We’re using all our good effort from tonight and putting it into practice next week,” Becker said.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rayshon Jacobs, Law: The senior receiver caught two long touchdowns and added a 45-yard interception return that came four yards away from being a touchdown. He finished with three catches for 121 yards.

QUOTABLE

“Those kids really love to play. They take the game seriously. I wish them luck. It was a great time being there.” — Bassick coach Desmond Lymon, a former Law assistant coach.

LAW 52, BASSICK 6

LAW 19 14 13 6—52

BASSICK 0 0 0 6—6

L—Rayshon Jacobs 56 pass Mike Becker (Zack Passaro kick)

L—Zach Merchant 33 pass Becker (kick failed)

L—Jacobs 46 pass Becker (kick failed)

L—Brian Felag 4 pass Becker (Passaro kick)

L—Curtis Murphy 17 run (Passaro kick)

L—Felag 1 pass Becker (Passaro kick)

L—Chris Engel 100 interception return (run failed)

B—Tyquan Newkirk (run failed)

L—John Neider 29 pass Solomon Mercado (run failed)

Records: Law 2-2; Bassick 0-4