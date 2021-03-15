Becker named fourth head coach in Hand football history

Erik Becker has been named the fourth head football coach in Hand football history, he confirmed Monday.

A 1996 Hand alumnus, Becker spent the previous year as the head coach at Haddam-Killingworth during the COVID-eliminated football season.

He will take over for Steve Filippone, who had came out of retirement to coach Hand for the past year after the sudden resignation of Dave Mastroianni in February of 2020.

Becker, 43, has spent 20 years as a football coach. Beginning in 2001, he spent 12 years as an assistant under Filippone at Hand, including the final six years as offensive coordinator. He helped the Tigers win 56 games over six years, including state championships in 2011 and 2012. Hand’s offense set a number of school records for offense and had four all-state quarterbacks and six all-state wide receivers under his tutelage.

Becker left when Filippone retired after the 2014 season and spent 2015 as quarterbacks coach at Choate Rosemary Hall under head coach and fellow Hand alum L.J. Spinnato. He took over as Coginchaug’s head coach in 2017.

At the time, Coginchaug was coming off a 1-9 season and Becker was its fourth coach in three seasons. His teams were 17-12 over three seasons, including a 7-3 finish in 2019. Becker was hired as the third coach in Haddam-Killingworth’s history in February, but never coached an actual game.

Becker graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 2000, holds a masters degree at Eastern Connecticut State and earned his sixth-year teaching certification at Southern Connecticut State in 2015. He spent eight years as a teacher and administrator at Westbrook before returning to Hand as a career and technical education teacher.