CIAC baseball roundup: Westhill, McMahon advance to Class LL semis; Hand reaches L semis

The Westhill baseball teams magic ride through the Class LL playoffs continued Saturday, thanks to a four-run third inning. The Vikings, seeded 19th , topped 11th-seed Hall 6-4 in West Hartford.

Junior shortstop Jake Benner was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Vikings, who advance to take on 18th-seeded McMahon in Tuesday’s semifinal at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury at 3:30 p.m. The 6-2 righty came in for 1.2 innings of relief, striking out three to pick up the save.

Sophomore Kyle Kipp struck out six in 5.1 innings, giving up two runs, one earned on five hits. Jumior Nicholas Montagnese had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Junior Connor Sullivan also had an RBI for Westhill, which has won 10 of its last 12 games.

The Vikings have won two Class LL state championships, in 1980 and 2008.

CLASS LL QUARTERFINALS Westhill 6, Hall 5 WESTHILL 004 002 0 — 6 8 1

HALL 010 0012 — 4 8 3 Batteries: W–Kyle Kipp (W), Jake Brenner (6, S) and Connor Sullivan; H–Ehrilch (L) and LaSpada. CLASS LL QUARTERFINALS McMahon 12, Newington 10 The final out. ⁦@brienmcmahon⁩ ⁦@senators_pride⁩ pic.twitter.com/HffViyonSq — McMahonAthletics (@BMSenators) June 5, 2021 Matt Claps’ RBI single in the top of the sixth put McMahon ahead for good in a 12-10 victory over Newington in the Class LL quarterfinals. Peter Meyerson and Kamron Walker had three RBIs apiece and Kevin Pascual had two as McMahon amassed an 8-3 lead. Newington rallied to tie the game at 9 in the fourth, but McMahon took the lead for good on Claps’ RBI single. Jake Pomponi earned the win in relief, allowing two earned runs and striking out four over the final five innings. Claps and Meyerson had two hits apiece for McMahon. Artie Cocchia scored four runs. McMahon 134 1021 — 12 9 2

Newington 302 401 0 — 10 9 4 Batteries: M–Mike Berkowitz, Jake Pomponi (3, W) and Peter Meyerson; N–Zach Nakonechny (L), Gavin Gray (2), Chase Prestia (3) and Nick DiCioccio.

CLASS L QUARTERFINALS Hand 5, Bethel 1 Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 0 Daniel Hand 0 3 0 1 0 1 x — 5 6 0 Batteries: Bethel—and Cooper Fesh; Daniel Hand—and Chris Engelhart Team records: Bethel (0-1-0); Daniel Hand (17-1-0) Comments: For Daniel Hand, Ben Kuja had a 2 RBI single and scored two runs. Danny Weinstein had two RBI, Colin Telford had an RBI single, and Anthony DePino walked 4 times. For Bethel, Justin Mascioli had two hits. Team Records: Hand (19-2) Bethel (14-7). CLASS L QUARTERFINALS Lyman Hall 7, North Haven 5 Justin Hackett hit an insurance solo home run and Lyman Hall earlier scored runs on a variety of North Haven miscues to advance to the Class L semifinals. Thomas Pallotta threw 6 1/3 innings of relief to get the win for the Trojans. Cole Zalagowski hit a three-run home run for North Haven. The 22nd ranked @LHHSAthletics baseball team advances to the Class L #ctbase semi-finals with a hard fought, 7-5, win over legendary Bob Demayo & #19 North Haven ⚾️ @NHAthleticsAD @WTNH pic.twitter.com/bT7OPmkPcw — John Pierson (@JPPierson) June 5, 2021 CLASS M QUARTERFINALS Woodland 10, Bacon Academy 3 Bacon Academy 001 110 0 — 3 4 3

Woodland 302 302 x — 10 15 4 Batteries: Bacon: Vasseur, Ambrose (5), and Blanchette; Michael Belcher (W:8-1), Giambra (5, SV: 3) and Matt Belcher Highlights: Bacon: S. Laliberte 2-4, RBI, Vasseur 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 Ks; Woodland: Zach Drewry 4-4, 2B, HR 4 RBIs, 4 runs scored; Michael Belcher. 2-3 2B, 2RBIs, 4.2 IP, 2 H, 7 Ks, Ryan Montini and Matt Belcher both 2-3 with a 2B, RBI, and 2 runs scored. Woodland: 21-2; Bacon 12-6

Coginchaug 17, Holy Cross 3

Holy Cross 102 000 0 — 3 9 1

Coginchaug 422 405 X — 17 17 2

Senior Evan Faiella went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Coginchaug. Seniors Kobe Pascarelli, Owen Clancy and Jack Konopka each had three RBIs. Pascarelli homered and tripled. Junior Connor Willett went 4-for-4 with four runs scored.