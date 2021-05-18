Baseball Games to Watch for Week 6

GAMES TO WATCH

No. 1 East Catholic at Manchester, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Manchester has won nine straight entering the week and has its sights set on being the first team to take down the No. 1 Eagles.

No. 8 Greenwich at No. 9 Warde, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.: FCIAC regular-season title and the top spot in the FCIAC playoffs on the line.

Wolcott at St. Paul, Thursday, 4 p.m.: St. Paul walloped Wolcott in the first meeting, but the Eagles have won six-in-a-row as rematch nears.

Trumbull at Norwalk, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Both teams stumbling a bit down the stretch, but the possibility of a home FCIAC playoff game should have both motivated.

Sheehan at Xavier, Wednesday, 7 p.m.: A win here between the SCC foes could be the difference between a home and road game in the state tournament.

No. 5 Hamden at West Haven, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: Last game of the regular season as Dragons fight for top spot in the SCC. Westies have been pesky with only losses coming against No. 2 Hand and Xavier

No. 4 Southington at Hall, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: Hall quietly having a solid season and have won three of last four by shutout. Southington won the first game between the two 6-3.

Killingly at Plainfield, Saturday, 11 a.m.: 14-2 Killingly and 12-2 Plainfield close out the regular season in a game with Class M and Class S tournament seeding ramifications.

Canton at Thomaston, Saturday, 11 a.m.: Crossover alert! Each team begins the week with only three losses in this NCCC-Berkshire League contest.

Haddam-Killingworth at Windsor, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Another Saturday crossover, this one between the CCC and the Shoreline.