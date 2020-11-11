Barragan hat trick lifts West Haven to SCC win

Aldo Barragan scored three times in the second half, including his last with 2 seconds left in regulation to give the third seeded West Haven boys soccer team a dramatic 3-2 win over No. 2 Law in a SCC Division C semifinal Wednesday at Milford.

West Haven trailed 2-0. The Westies will now face top seed Foran in the Division C final Friday at 3:45 p.m.

No. 1 Foran 2, No. 4 Amity 1 (OT): Brayden Young scored the game-winning goal at 1:01:00 to lead the Lions to their semifinal win in the SCC Division C tournament. Ari Bobi gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead at 56:00 and Ben Cogan scored in the 58th minute for Foran to tie the game at 1. Foran will host No. 3 West Haven in the Division C final on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

No. 1 Mercy 2, No. 2 Sacred Heart Academy 0: Kate Menard scored at 13:22 and Grace Riegler added a goal at 48:56 to lead the Tigers to their semifinal win in the SCC Division C semifinals. Ava King had 12 saves for the SHArks (7-4-2). Mercy (10-1) will face No. 3 Cheshire at Xavier in Middletown on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

No. 2 East Haven 3, No. 3 Hand 1: Carly Cordova had seven kills, five aces and eight digs to lead the Easties to their semifinal win in the SCC Division C tournament. Taylor Salato added nine kills and two blocks for the Easties. East Haven will face host No. 1 Guilford in the Division C final on Friday at 3:45 p.m.