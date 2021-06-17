Barlow’s Schweitzer wins heptathlon; H-K’s Sweeney wins decathlon

5 1 of 5 Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









NEW BRITAIN — Marielle Schweitzer of Barlow and Eamon Sweeney of Haddam-Killingworth had similar game plans heading into Wednesday’s second day of competition for their respective heptathlon and decathlon events at Willow Brook Park.

Schweitzer and Sweeney had accumulated a sizeable number of points Tuesday on Day One and entered the second day leading their events. Both wanted to start strong to create some momentum for the final day’s events. Schweitzer headed into Day Two with 2589 points and kicked it off with a win in the long jump by leaping 17 feet, ¼ inches. Sweeney entered the day leading with 3484 points and won the first event, the 110 hurdles, with a win in 14.79 seconds.

Schweizer also won the 100 hurdles (14.69) and the 200 (25.60) and went on to capture the Heptathlon title with 3,975 points. Sweeney also won the javelin and won the Decathlon title with 6,365 points.

“On Tuesday, I had second or third places in my five events and that helped accumulate points to get me the lead,” Sweeney said. “I knew with the talented athletes here I had to come out strong today (Wednesday). Winning the 110 hurdles to start the day gave me the momentum I needed.

“One of the surprise events for me was the long jump where I set a new PR by a foot (third in long jump with 20-4 ¼) and that gave me a lot of points (630). Winning this was one of my goals this season and I worked very hard to get it done.”

Joshua Mooney of Stonington was second in the decathlon with 5,507 points, Javier Reyes of Danbury was third (5,206) and Zachary Carifa of Greenwich was fourth (5,182).

“When I came into the heptathlon, I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t think I’d be first,” Schweitzer said. “I just wanted to do well. Winning the heptathlon went way past my expectations, it feels so good. Having the lead going into today, I knew I had to start strong, to do my best if I wanted to win it.

“I needed to start well and I was nervous going into the long jump. Winning the long jump gave me a lot of confidence and set the tone for me the rest of the day.”

Courtney Rowland of Stonington was second in the heptathlon with 3,837 points, Rosa Volpintesta of Bethel was third with 3,807 and Chelsi Chevannes of Danbury was fourth with 3,746.

For complete results of the decathlon, heptathlon, girls and boys hammer throw and boys steeplechase, go to www.nestiming.com.

Moore wins girls hammer throw

Leah Moore of Hillhouse, one of the top high school hammer throw athletes in the country, won the event with a throw of 153-5.

“I don’t know if it was nerves, but I felt a little off today,” Moore said. “I could have done better, a lot better. But I’m happy with the win. and for Hillhouse to go 1-2 in the hammer is a big accomplishment.

Olivia O’Connor of Hillhouse was second with a throw of 141-0.

Gary Moore Jr. second in hammer throw

Alex Krause of Coventry was the top seed in the hammer throw and he didn’t disappoint by winning with 197-4. Gary Moore Jr. of Hillhouse was second with 184-9 and Jacob O’Reilly of Middletown was third with 156-7.

“I really wanted to do 190-feet or more today, I’m a little disappointed,” Moore said. “I was slow in my turns and I think that was my problem.”

Krause, a junior, was a little disappointed as well, hoping to throw over 200 feet.

“I was fifth in this event my freshman year, so I’m happy to get the win,” Krause said. “What helped a lot was COVID-19 and being able to spend long hours at home the past year practicing and working on it.”

Steeplechase

Aidan Budge of Newtown won the boys 2,000 steeplechase in 7:00.01 and right behind him was David Carillo of Trumbull in 7:00.26. lliott Bello of Trumbull was third in 7:09.38.

In the boys 3,000 steeplechase, Jackson Cayward of Tolland won in 9:34.22, Sean Barkasky of Manchester was second in 9:51.90 and Patrick Gibbons of New Fairfield was third in 9:55.29.

The girls 2,000 steeplechase was held Tuesday and Rachel St. Germain of Somers won in 7:16.03 and Stephanie Queiroz of Danbury was second in 7:21.46.