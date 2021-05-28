Barlow’s defense rules Newtown in SWC championship

















NEW MILFORD — News flash for anyone looking to compete with the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team: The Falcons are very happy with defensive battles.

“We love low-scoring games,” Barlow coach Steve Coppock said. “We live and die by our defense.”

Live, die, and apparently, win championships.

The Falcons’ defense delivered a dominating performance as Joel Barlow captured the SWC crown with a 7-4 victory over top-seeded Newtown Thursday night in New Milford.

It’s Barlow’s first SWC championship since 2016 and avenged a one-goal loss to the Nighthawks, 6-5, on April 25.

It was a long road from the beginning of the season, which started with cancelled scrimmages and a postponed game while Barlow was in quarantine.

“We were quarantined, but then we all worked really hard to come back,” Barlow senior Katharine Burris, the MVP of the final, said. “We just all really wanted to win this really bad. We had worked so hard this season and we were determined to win.”

Emily Grob scores to put Barlow up 7-4 on Newtown in the SWC final #ctglax ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/ex2W0j9sl3 — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) May 28, 2021

The teams were locked in a 3-3 halftime tie, but a goal from Burris and two from senior Bella Miceli gave the Falcons a three-goal lead. That, combined with a defensive effort which kept the Nighthawks scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the second half, locked down the win.

“We just gutted it out,” Coppock said. “Two days ago against a very good New Fairfield team, we held them to zero goals in the second half, and we held this team to one goal in the second half. Obviously, low scoring overall, but we’re really proud of our defense.”

Newtown’s defense was also solid, with freshman goalie Alexa Manfredonia collecting eight saves, but the offense was unable to crack through against the Falcons.

“It didn’t turn out the way we planned,” Newtown coach Maura Fletcher said. “We really prepared for today but their zone is tough to break. We had a game plan about being really patient with the ball and valuing possession, but we didn’t follow the plan.

“Our defense really held their own in the second half. I was proud at the defensive end of the field, but disappointed in the way that my offense didn’t possession of the ball.”

Barlow’s defensive performance featured junior goalie Meagan Florkowski (6 saves), along with defenders Ashley Starrett, Rachel August, Marin Kalamaras and Grace Gabriel and middies Micelli, Lucy Witherbee and Emily Grob.

“We play a very aggressive defense,” Coppock said. “We get a lot of sticks up in the middle and we try to get teams to force it into the middle and knock them down. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but we can get a quick turnover and we’re back on offense.”

Despite having a late lead, the Falcons weren’t ready to celebrate as the seconds ticked down.

“Newtown is really good, and they could always come back, so we played our hardest till the end,” Burris said. “It’s really fun. Last year we obviously didn’t get a season, so it’s nice to have this season and be on top.”

SWC CHAMPIONSHIP

BARLOW 7, NEWTOWN 4



Barlow 3 4 – 7

Newtown 3 1 – 4

Scoring: Joel Barlow: Katharine Burris 2g, 1a; Bella Miceli 2g; Ashley Young 1g; Emily Grob 1g; Lucy Witherbee 1g; Newtown: Izzy Butler 1g; Gia Corso 1g; Shea Murphy 1g; Summer Harrell 1g; Goalies: B – Meagan Florkowski 6 saves ; N – Alexa Manfredonia 8 saves.

Records: Joel Barlow 15-2, Newtown 15-2.