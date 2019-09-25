Joel Barlow's Grace Gilmore (10) spikes the ball for a point in the girls volleyball match between Bunnell and Joel Barlow high schools, Wednesday afternoon, September 25, 2019, at Joel Barlow High School, Redding, Conn. less Joel Barlow's Grace Gilmore (10) spikes the ball for a point in the girls volleyball match between Bunnell and Joel Barlow high schools, Wednesday afternoon, September 25, 2019, at Joel Barlow High School, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 31 Caption Close Barlow sweeps Bunnell 1 / 31 Back to Gallery

REDDING — Joel Barlow girls’ volleyball captured its second consecutive win Wednesday, a three-game sweep over Bunnell.

Barlow was all over Bunnell from the beginning, in large part thanks to the serving of senior Kayleigh Emanuelson, who tallied seven aces, seven kills, nine assists and a dig.

Junior Isabel Llach was also a key contributor, recording seven kills and one ace.

The Falcons took the first game 25-6 and continued its domination from there, allowing just 14 points in the second game and 10 in the third.

Barlow, which has won seven consecutive SWC Championships and was the 2018 Class L State Champion, improved its record to 3-2 on the young season.

Despite Barlow’s lackluster start, head coach Carol Asplund is confident in her team’s ability.

“They are working hard, just trying to define themselves after losing six seniors,” Asplund said. “They are starting to realize that they are a lot better than they think. Last year with our seniors, the girls that were sitting on our bench could have started for any other team in the league. We are strong, we are just defining ourselves.”

Among the class of graduating seniors was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year, Kiara Robichaud.

It can be difficult to replace any senior class, especially one with arguably the best player in the state, but Asplund does not want her players concerning themselves with who they are replacing.

“I keep telling them everybody brings something different to the game,” Asplund said. “It is not about who you replace, it is about who you are as a player in your role this year.”

After losing to Masuk Saturday, Barlow flipped the script, handing Masuk its first loss of the season 3-0 on Monday in what could be a precursor for what is to come for a team that is still finding its identity.

“We came back and fought hard against Masuk, we lost in four and then we came back and beat them the next time,” Asplund said. “There is a lot of pressure on these girls and coming back we showed we are still a strong program and we are getting better every day.”

Barlow will head to Stratford Friday, looking to make it three wins in a row.





will.aldam





@hearstmediact.com; @AldamWill



