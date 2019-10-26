Balanced backfield leads McMahon over Stamford

Artie Cocchia of McMahon scored his first two varsity TDs tonight vs Stamford #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/uZuEoXLejU — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 26, 2019

NORWALK — The game plan for the McMahon football team was simple.

Run the ball out of the Wing-T and wear Stamford down.

The Senators did just that, spreading the ball between multiple backs with four different players scoring on the way to a 40-15 trouncing of the Black Knights at Casagrande Field.

“We are getting our running game going, lately and it feels good,” McMahon coach Jeff Queiroga said. “We scored six touchdowns and had four different guys score.

“We have about six guys running the ball. That’s good. We have three guys in there at a time and all have backups. We don’t have the luxury of having 100 kids, so, they all play both ways. We just cycle them in and today it clicked.”

The first score of the game came on a safety as the McMahon defense chased Stamford quarterback Isaiah Johnson out of the back of the end zone in the first quarter.

The Senators (2-4) got the ball back, scoring on the following drive, capped by a 6-yard run by Matt Claps.

No. 26 scores for McMahon on 6 yard run. 9-0 McMahon 1:35 left in first. There is no 26 on roster sooooo… #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/oDyw4a4OMw — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 25, 2019

Stamford (3-3) would answer right back as Johnson hit Danny Simms in stride for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 to go in the first.

McMahon scored the only touchdown of the second quarter on a 30-yard run by Jermaine Daniel, who bounced off several tacklers on his way to the end zone, sending the teams to the half with McMahon up 16-7.

The second half, however, was all Senators.

Artie Cocchia and Daniel scored in the third on runs of 23 and 3 yards respectively.

Cocchia scored again in the fourth on a 12-yard run and Schenider Sauveur on a 9-yard run.

Cocchia 23 yard TD run for McMahon 22-7 8:04 left in third #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/kDqDzbyzxc — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 26, 2019

Stamford scored with 1:15 to play on an 80-yard pass From Johnson to Alain Paul.

“We were worried coming in with all of our starting linebackers hurt. We knew it was going to be tough. We started two freshmen tonight,” Stamford coach Jamar Greene said. “When you have no linebackers against a Wing-T team, you have an opportunity to have a long night and that’s what we had. (McMahon) was just better than us tonight.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Artie Cocchia, McMahon. Cocchia, Daniel and Claps could all be mentioned here but it was Cocchia scoring his first two varsity touchdowns.

QUOTABLE

“This feels really good. We were hungry for this win and we came out and balled,” Cocchia said. “They had no answer for our run game. We hit our blocks and blocked everyone well.”

MCMAHON 40, STAMFORD 15

STAMFORD 7 0 0 8— 15

MCMAHON 9 7 12 12— 40

M—Safety

M—Matt Claps 6 run (Jefferson Duron kick)

S—Danny Simms 62 pass Isaiah Johnson (Alain Paul kick)

M—Jermaine Daniel 30 run (Duron kick)

M—Artie Cocchia 23 run (kick failed)

M—Daniel 3 run (kick failed)

M— Schenider Sauveur (kick failed)

M—Cocchia 12 run (kick failed)

S—Paul 80 pass Johnson (Jay Lockwood pass Johnson)

Records: M—2-4; S—3-3