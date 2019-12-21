Baklik steps down as Haddam-Killingworth football coach

Haddam-Killingworth football coach Mike Baklik has stepped down after six years, the team announced Friday.

“It’s been a wonderful run,” Baklik said in the announcement. “I’ve been blessed with strong support from the school, a first-rate staff, and just some great kids. I’m going to miss it.”

After six years as an assistant coach, Baklik took over the Cougars in 2014 from Dennis O’Rourke, who started the program in 1977. Baklik led his alma mater to the 2018 CIAC Class S final. His teams went 32-32 over those six seasons as head coach.

Baklik and his wife, Courtney, are expecting their second child in the spring. He teaches physical education and health at H-K.

“I won’t be totally absent from the team,” Baklik said. “I will help out behind the scenes in any way I can. I just can’t devote the time required to be a head coach.”

Baklik coached five all-state players. Dalton Modehn, a senior this year, and Alex Segaline broke school records on his watch.