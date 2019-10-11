Attianese scores twice, recovers two fumbles to lead Granby/Canton over H-K

Samuel Attianese with a one-handed catch and a 14 yard TD to put Granby/Canton up 14-0. 8:24 left in Q3 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/7YBtIPyRP5 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) October 11, 2019

Sam Attianese had a game to remember to help lead Granby/Canton to a 27-7 victory over Haddam-Killingworth in Pequot action Friday night.

Attianese was phenomenal on both sides of the ball. The senior rushed for 123 yards with a touchdown and added 51 yards receiving with a touchdown catch. Defensively, he recorded five solo tackles (12 total) and recovered two fumbles.

Sam Schock had a big day as well defensively with an interception and a fumble recovery.

In total, the Granby/Canton defense caused four turnovers, three of which resulted in scoring plays.

“The defense flew around and they got the job done,” Granby/Canton coach Erik Shortell said. “I think we had four turnovers and when we got it within their 30 we were able to capitalize.”

Haddam-Killingworth opened the game driving from its own 15-yard line to the Granby/Canton 21 before turning the ball over on downs.

On Granby/Canton’s first offensive play, quarterback Jackson Rome connected with Simon Matthews for a 69-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.

On the next drive, Granby/Canton threatened again after recovering a fumble and starting with the ball inside the 20.

Three plays later, Haddam-Killingworth’s Matteo Piacenti picked off a pass at the goal line to keep it a one score game as the first quarter ended.

The score would remain 7-0 for the rest of the half, as a second interception led to another Haddam-Killingworth scoring chance that was shut down by the strong Granby/Canton defense.

“I’ve been telling these guys it doesn’t matter what your schedule is,” Shortell said. “I mean there is a reason that these guys were in the state championship last year. They have a program with a very good line up front and we knew it wasn’t going to be a cake walk. We had to get the ball into our playmaker’s hands so we could ride strong and finish the game and that is exactly what we did.”

Attianese made a one-handed catch and run for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 14-0 lead with 8:24 remaining in the quarter.

Minutes later, Haddam-Killingworth cut the lead in half on a rushing touchdown by James Bobbi to make the score 14-7, the most points that the Cougars have scored in a game this season.

James Bobbi with the short rushing touchdown for H-K, making it a 1 score game. Granby/Canton leads 14-7 with 5:26 in Q3 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/w1CHkdGQmA — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) October 11, 2019

The Haddam-Killingworth defense then worked a quick three and out to force a punt, but a botched return gave Granby/Canton the ball with good field position to start the fourth quarter.

After Q3:

Granby/Canton 14

H-K 7

This play set up a 1st and 10 on the H-K 15 for Granby/Canton to start Q4 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/dvoYX0dxGL — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) October 11, 2019

The Bears turned the ball over on downs on the 15-yard line, but on the ensuing play a Sam Schock interception basically acted as a fresh set of downs.

“It was a little back and forth,” Haddam-Killingworth coach Mike Baklik said. “You have to capitalize on the ones you get and protect the football.”

The interception was followed by a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Rome to give Granby/Canton a 20-7 lead with 5:30 remaining.

Jackson Rome scrambles for the 5-yard TD. Has 2 passing and now 1 rushing. Granby/Canton leads H-K 20-7 with 5:30 left #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/sjWZQVn2FY — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) October 11, 2019

Within the next two minutes, Granby/Canton recovered another fumble, which was followed by Attianese’s second touchdown of the game, this time a 49-yard rush to put the game out of reach, 27-7.

With the win, Granby/Canton improves to 4-1. Haddam-Killingworth, the 2018 Class S tournament finalist, falls to 0-5.

“We were playing them hard and playing them well and that is what we expect to do every week,” Baklik said. “The guys have told me in the first few games that they were the better team on the field and we are just not proving it on the scoreboard, and certainly not proving it with the penalties and other ways we are beating ourselves. I am pretty impressed with the Pequot competition right now.”

Haddam-Killingworth is playing without its all-time rushing leader, Dalton Modehn, who rushed for over 1,300 yards a season ago as a junior. Modehn, who was injured in the Cougars opener against Cromwell/Portland this season, was honored at halftime. Baklik is hopeful Modehn can return before the end of the season.