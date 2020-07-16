Ariola named new Cheshire girls basketball coach

Cheshire high school has hired Angelica Ariola as the new head girls basketball coach.

She is replacing Michelle Vieira who stepped down at the end of last season.

Congratulations to Angelica Ariola- the new CHS head girls basketball coach – Welcome to Ramland!! — CHS Athletic Office (@CHSRamPride) July 15, 2020

Cheshire was 6-14 last season, losing to Newtown in the First Round of the CIAC Class LL State Tournament.

Ariola was an assistant varsity coach with Sheehan the past few seasons.

She played basketball at Roger Williams University where she graduated third on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Ariola is a 2012 graduate of Holy Cross High School where she was a four-year letter winner on the basketball team

As a player she was All-NVL and MVP of the NVL Tournament her senior season.