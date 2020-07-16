Uncasville, Connecticut- Sunday, March 17, 2019: Cromwell H.S. vs. Sheehan H.S. of Wallingford during the fourth quarter of the CIAC 2019 State Girls Basketball Tournament Class M championship final Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville. Cromwell H.S. defeated Sheehan H.S. 60-51. less Uncasville, Connecticut- Sunday, March 17, 2019: Cromwell H.S. vs. Sheehan H.S. of Wallingford during the fourth quarter of the CIAC 2019 State Girls Basketball Tournament Class M championship final Sunday ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ariola named girls basketball coach at Cheshire 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cheshire has hired Angelica Ariola as its head girls basketball coach.

“Cheshire has a noteworthy athletic program and I feel honored to now be a part of it,” Ariola said. “I am looking forward to working with a group of passionate athletes. I am looking forward to creating a culture that best fits the players we have.”

She is replacing Michelle Vieira who stepped down at the end of last season.

Cheshire was 6-14 last season, losing to Newtown in the First Round of the CIAC Class LL State Tournament.

The Cheshire girls have never won a state championship.

Ariola was an assistant varsity coach with Sheehan the past few seasons, including on the 2019 CIAC Class M state tournament runner-up.

“I learned a lot form (Sheehan head coach) Mike Busillo in my time at Sheehan,” Ariola said. “My takeaway from my time there is that nothing comes easy. Big goals don’t matter if you don’t put in the work to achieve those goals.”

Ariola played basketball at Roger Williams University where she graduated third on the school’s all-time scoring list.

“When I graduated from college, I knew I was not done with the sport. I wanted to come back to Connecticut and get into coaching,” Ariola said. “When I interviewed at Cheshire the committee made it so comfortable from the second I walked in. I had my fingers crossed and I got the job. I am excited to get started with a new team in a town that obviously cares a lot about sports.”

She is a 2012 graduate of Holy Cross where she was a four-year letter winner on the basketball team.

As a player she was All-NVL selection and MVP of the NVL tournament her senior season.





