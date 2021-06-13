Antonetti one-hits Berlin in Class L final, lifts Hand to first state baseball title

MIDDLETOWN – David Antonetti had nothing warming up in the bullpen. No curve ball. No slider. And he thinks he probably threw five strikes.

But once the CIAC Class L championship game started, the Hand junior righthander had everything working perfectly as he twirled a one-hit shutout to lead the top-seeded Tigers (21-1) to their first state championship with a 3-0 victory over second-seeded Berlin Saturday night at Palmer Field in Middletown.

“Both of them were terrible in the bullpen,” said Antonetti, who finished the season with a 7-0 record. “I had zero out there so I came out trying to throw a few and my catcher Chris (Englehart) was making me throw it. He’s great at handling a pitcher and getting that first out was huge.”

He looked at the scoreboard for a moment after the Tigers took their team photo in front of it with the championship trophy and smiled when asked about his one-hit performance.

HAND captures it’s first ever state championship title in a 3-0 win over Berlin #ctbase pic.twitter.com/ugIs4I7h53 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 13, 2021

“To be able to do that, it’s a testament to this team,” Antonetti said. “You saw (center fielder) Colin tracking down everything. He saved me four runs and a ton of hits today. The no errors we had is the biggest thing.”

“He’s such an intelligent kid and knows how to fix himself,” Hand coach Travis Lapointe said. “I had total confidence in him. He knew he was going the distance today.”

Antonetti retired the first nine Redcoats over the first three innings, Berlin threatened in the fourth. Jamie Palmese singled to lead off the inning and moved to second on a bunt by Justin Pikorski. However, Antonetti got out of it by retiring the next two batters to keep the Redcoats scoreless.

The only runs came in the bottom of the fourth when Hand got to Berlin starter Connor Gileau. Anthony DePino led off with a single. Jack Pireaux bunted the ball right back to Gileau, but the Berlin first baseman was in back of the bag and Pireaux beat it out on an error.

Hand’s David Antonetti was not worried after walking two batters to start the 7th inning. Listen to him say why #ctbase pic.twitter.com/5JsZK7VUrC — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 13, 2021

After Danny Weinstein was hit by a pitch and Eli Davies hit into a fielder’s choice at the plate, Giovanni Roman plated Pireaux with a sacrifice fly. Evan Mastrobattisto followed with a double up the gap in leftcenter that scored both Weinstein and Davies to make it 3-0.

After that, it was all up to Antonetti.

“I don’t want to say I was thinking ‘don’t blow it’,” Antonetti said. “They did their part and I had to hold up my end of the deal.”

Berlin had a chance in the top of the seventh when Antonetti walked the first two batters, but he retired the final three hitters, including a ground ball that DePino fielded cleanly and threw to second for the force, setting off a wild celebration on the mound as the Tigers celebrated the school’s first state crown in baseball.

“This team is special…” — Hand coach Travis LaPointe #ctbase pic.twitter.com/9aBKmkMLur — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 13, 2021

“This tournament is so hard,” Lapointe said. “Everyone is trying to knock off the No. 1 seed. To go through the grind of it and to come out victorious is just complete elation. This championship means so much to our whole community.”

Berlin (21-4) had won 13 straight games coming into the final, but had no answers for Antonetti.

“I didn’t think Gerrit Cole was pitching for another couple nights, but I guess he showed up here tonight,” Berlin coach Leo Veleas said. “One hit isn’t going to get it done. You don’t score any runs and you’re not going to win. It’s as simple as that. I don’t know if it was the excitement of the day, but we couldn’t hit today.”