Ansonia twins Garrett Cafaro and Tyler Cafaro have key players for the undefeated Chargers football team this season. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Ansonia twins Garrett Cafaro and Tyler Cafaro have key players for the undefeated Chargers football team this season. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Ansonia’s ‘throwback’ Cafaro twins lead Chargers toward postseason 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ANSONIA — Most football players get four years on their high school sideline. They get four years of coaching. They have four years to get better.

The Cafaro twins of Ansonia may come about as close to skirting that rule as any non-offspring of a coach.

“We were always on the sideline from probably fourth or fifth grade,” Tyler Cafaro said. “We kind of got an early start on what it meant to play for Ansonia football, the tradition.”

Tyler and Garrett Cafaro cap the legacy of a family that has been part of the Chargers for most of this decade, the last two of four brothers who have helped Ansonia go unbeaten in NVL play since the oldest brother arrived.

“When we were younger, Larry and Bryson would come home from practice and just go through with us what they did in practice,” Garrett Cafaro said. “Now we get to experience it. It was good bonding.”

Larry Cafaro’s four years included four CIAC championship game appearances, through the 2014 season. With some overlap with both his older brother and his younger brothers, Bryson Cafaro’s four years also included four trips to title games, through 2016.

“They were four of the greatest kids to come through this program,” Ansonia coach Tom Brockett said. “They keep their mouths shut. They work hard. They’re all unbelievable students. They do everything right, respectful, but on the field, they’re four hard-nosed kids.”

The Chargers, 7-0 this year and ranked No. 8 in the GameTimeCT poll, haven’t lost an NVL game since 2010. That streak goes on the line Friday night at 6 at Nolan Field against Woodland, which is also 7-0.

The Cafaros will likely be on the field most of the time. Garrett is a tight end and defensive lineman who has spent more time in the offensive backfield this year, too. Tyler is a fullback and linebacker. Garrett is the long snapper and Tyler the holder for kicker Noah Wagnblas, too.

“They can do so many different things. They’re so versatile,” Brockett said. “They’re physical enough to be linemen. They’re skilled enough to be quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.

“They’re throwback kids,” the coach added. “You don’t find many kids like that anymore, old-school football players.”

You figure the twins were competitive kids, right?

“Aw yeah,” Garrett said. “All the time. Video games. Madden, 2K, NHL,” Garrett said.

“Even out in the yard,” Tyler said. “I remember being 7, 8 years old, playing in the front yard, playing football with our whole family,” Tyler said.

“See who could make the one-handed catch,” Garrett said.

They have that unspoken connection, they say, where they don’t even have to talk to each other to know what each other is going to do. And they have the kind of relationship where they’ll push each other to be better, get on each other if they miss something.

“I started as a tight end. He was a back last year. I’m starting to be a fullback now, and I’m starting to understand what he says now, the terminology,” Garrett said. “We’re closer like that. We’re looking at colleges, looking at the same colleges.”

Union, Western New England and RPI are among the schools on their lists; they want to study engineering. Their brother Larry, a civil engineering major while he played linebacker at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was named to the National Football Foundation Honor Society in April. Bryson is a left-handed pitcher going into his junior year at Fairfield.

The twins, also ballplayers themselves, are undecided yet if they’re going to the same college.

They have work to do in the meantime. Woodland and two road games, at Seymour on Nov. 14 and at Naugatuck on Thanksgiving, close the Chargers’ regular season. Take care of business, and they’ll be back in the Class S playoffs.

“We became, as a team, a lot closer” since the preseason, Tyler said. “We’re starting to click. There’s still stuff to clean up. But from Week 1 to Week 8…”

“I feel like we’re a different team from the preseason,” Garrett finished the thought.

Last year was the first since 2009 that Ansonia didn’t play for a CIAC championship, eliminated by eventual champion Bloomfield in the semifinals. This year will be no cakewalk, either, with No. 6 Bloomfield and Sheehan among contenders.

“This is when our season starts, now. This is the time,” Garrett said. “Ansonia football starts now. This is our season. This is the beginning.”

mfornabaio@ctpost.com; @fornabaioctp