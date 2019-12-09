Ansonia-Sheehan, Rockville-Weston semifinals move to turf fields

There will be no mud bowls Monday night in the CIAC football semifinals.

The CIAC announced Monday morning that the two semifinals scheduled for grass fields, Sheehan at Ansonia in Class S and Weston at Rockville in Class M, will move to turf fields. Ansonia’s home game is in neighboring Derby at Ryan Field, and Rockville’s home game moves to Simsbury’s Holden FIeld.

All eight semifinal games remain 6:30 p.m. starts.

The moves come with rain, heavy at times, expected all day across the state.

Both Ansonia and Rockville, the top seeds in their classes, won’t play a game at home in the tournament because of weather. The Chargers also played their Wednesday quarterfinal, a 30-12 win over Plainfield, at Ryan Field. Rockville’s quarterfinal, a 33-0 win over SMSA, moved to Weaver in Hartford.