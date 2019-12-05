Ansonia runner Tyler Cafaro looks to stiff arm a Plainfield defender as he rushes the ball upfield in the first half of the Chargers' Class S football quartfinal in Derby, Conn. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Ansonia runner Tyler Cafaro looks to stiff arm a Plainfield defender as he rushes the ball upfield in the first half of the Chargers' Class S football quartfinal in Derby, Conn. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close Ansonia does enough to get by Plainfield in Class S quarterfinals 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

DERBY — If there were no scoreboard and just the reactions of the two head coaches after the game, it may have been difficult to decipher which team won the CIAC Class S quarterfinal game Wednesday night.

For the record, it was No. 1 Ansonia leaving Derby with the 30-12 win over No. 8 Plainfield.

The victory did little to satisfy Ansonia coach Tom Brockett who felt his team made too many mistakes, both mentally and physically.

All of which need to be cleaned up before the Chargers host No. 4 Sheehan in the semifinals Monday at 6:30 p.m.

“Right now, we struggled all year on defense and Sheehan is a really explosive offense. Today, we had way too many mistakes, way too many mistakes,” Brockett said. “Plainfield played really hard and executed well. They gave us a lot of problems, tonight.”

This was the second-straight season Ansonia has knocked off Plainfield in the Class S tournament

The win keeps Ansonia unbeaten in state quarterfinal games.

The Chargers have not lost a first-round playoff game since 2009 when it lost to Northwest Catholic in the semifinals.

The first quarter ended at 0-0 with Ansonia throwing two interceptions over the first 12 minutes of play.

The Chargers finally got on the board in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown run by Shykeem Harmon.

Ansonia would score again on an 18-yard run by Tyler Cafaro later in the quarter, going into the break up 16-0.

Early in the third, Ansonia went up 24-0 on a 44-yard pass from Sheldon Schuler to Garrett Cafaro.

Plainfield would not quit, scoring its first touchdown on a 55-yard swing pass from Dylan Brewer to Dominick Chambrello.

In the fourth, Ansonia scored again, this time on a dive from the 1-yard line by Schuler.

Plainfield would score again on a 12-yard pass from Brewer to Michael Haddad.

“We are a good football team and we deserve to be here,” Plainfield coach Timothy Shea said. “We had a tough loss week one and rebounded to win eight in-a-row. We came here to play a football game and we fight. Our kids don’t back down. I just love the fight they have in them.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyler Cafaro, Ansonia. The senior running back scored a touchdown and had a few other big runs for the Chargers.

QUOTABLE

“(Plainfield) is a tough team and we knew they would come and play hard,” Cafaro said. “We battled and did what we did. We made a few mistakes or it could have been a different story. We got the win and we are on to Monday.”





ANSONIA 30 PLAINFIELD 12

PLAINFIELD 0 0 6 6—12

ANSONIA 0 16 8 6—30

A—Shykeem Harmon 24 run (Harmon run)

A—Tyler Cafaro 18 run (Harmon run)

A—Garrett Cafaro 44 pass Sheldon Schuler (Harmon run)

P—Dominick Chambrello 55 pass Dylan Brewer (run failed)

A—Schuler 1 run (pass failed)

P—Michael Haddad 12 pass Brewer (run failed)

Records: A—11-0; P 8-3