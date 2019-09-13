Cafaros, Ansonia charge past Waterbury Career Academy in opener

Ansonia's Shykeem Harmon (3) tries to evade WCA's Jone Mwape (2) during high school football action in Ansonia, Conn., on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. Ansonia's Shykeem Harmon (3) tries to evade WCA's Jone Mwape (2) during high school football action in Ansonia, Conn., on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 35 Caption Close Ansonia charges past WCA in opener 1 / 35 Back to Gallery

ANSONIA — Nine months and 10 days. That time frame is how long Ansonia has had to chomp on the bit since suffering a Class S semifinal loss to Bloomfield a season ago.

Returning to the scene of the devastating defeat, the Chargers made sure the outcome was different to start the 2019 season.

Behind an opportunistic defense which forced five first half turnovers, including four interceptions, Ansonia rolled to a 49-12 victory over Waterbury Career Academy at Jarvis Field in Ansonia Thursday evening in the season opener for both teams.

“That (Bloomfield loss) has been on our minds all summer during weight lifting,” Ansonia senior Garrett Cafaro said. “We wanted to get stronger. We knew had to get better. We wanted to improve and this was a good start.”

Check in with Norwoods. Who had Ansonia’s Tyler Cafaro as the season’s first TD? You’re a winner #cthsfb 8-0 Chargers pic.twitter.com/7Qj988EQgJ — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 12, 2019

Not to be outdone in the opener was the Ansonia offense. The offense, after fumbling on its opening possession of the game, accumulated 253 yards in the first half and put up 35 points of its own to take a 43-6 halftime lead and force a running clock in the second half.

Shykeem Harmon ran for 69 yards and a touchdown, and Sheldon Schuler threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.

“This feels great to start the season this way,” Schuler said. “We feel better as a team. I feel I have become a better leader over the summer. We are thinking just one game at a time.”

Tyler Cafaro having a day in the first quarter. Peep this nifty INT and runback. Harmon takes it from here, 14-0 Chargers #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/iyCTTUX8jx — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 12, 2019

For WCA, it was a case of missed opportunities. The Spartans had a solid opening drive to start the contest before being forced to punt.

After Ansonia returned the favor with a fumble of its own, the Spartans went four straight possessions with interceptions ending each one, including a 10-yard return for a touchdown by Darell McKnight for a 28-0 lead.

“We played well in spurts,” Ansonia coach Tom Brockett said of the defense. “We played hard. I thought we were sloppy early on. That is poor coaching and a lack of discipline. You are not going to win doing that. Obviously, turnovers are a great way to win games. We played hard, but sloppy at times.”

Twins don’t take kindly to the other hogging the spotlight.

So on cue after another INT, Garrett Cafaro catches a pass for a 42yd TD aided by a sweet stiff arm. 20-0 Chargers after 1 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/RwpNum1KZ0 — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 12, 2019

The Chargers took control of the game early, especially after stopping WCA on the Ansonia 39.

After recovering a WCA fumble on the Spartans’ second drive, Ansonia needed just seven plays to get on the scoreboard as Tyler Cafaro capped a 42-yard drive with a 5-yard run. Harmon ran in the conversion and Ansonia led 8-0 with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Tyler Cafaro then started the run of four consecutive WCA possessions ending with an interception, which led to Harmon’s 7-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.

And then Shykeem Harmon takes this screen to the house. 36-6 Chargers mid 2 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/20dML59bwm — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 12, 2019

“In the beginning of the game, we started off shaky, but after my brother Tyler’s interception, I thought we just turned things around,” Garrett Cafaro said. “It just snowballed into the offense. The defense started rolling again and the offense scored quick.”

Craig Moore then did the honors for the Chargers and his pick set up a 42-yard pass play from Schuler to Garrett Cafaro on the next snap for a 20-0 advantage.

Noah Wagnblas was next on the pick list, before McKnight’s interception and return for the score gave Ansonia a 28-0 lead 2:08 into the second quarter.

Noah Wagenblas catches this 28yd TD just before the half for Ansonia. I’m out. Let the comedic stylings of @MikeMadera2 and @MetalNED take you home: #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/NTf7PkMbfJ — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) September 12, 2019

“During practice, all the defensive backs are taking it serious,” Garrett Cafaro said. “They are playing like it is an actual game. The defense was big tonight.”

The Spartans did get on the scoreboard when quarterback Julio Toro, who was 4-for-8 for 111 yards in the opening half, connected with John Ross Jr. on a 29-yard scoring strike.

Schuler ended any hopes of a WCA comeback with a pair of touchdowns in the final 5:52 of the half. The junior quarterback, who was 5-for-7 for 151 yards and three touchdowns, connected with Harmon for a 29-yard score and Wagnblas for a 25-yard score and 43-6 lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sheldon Schuler, Ansonia. Junior quarterback threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half.

QUOTABLE

“We just decided this offseason to take everything seriously in the weight room, conditioning, and practices. We didn’t want to take anything as a joke, and we just tried our hardest during weightlifting.” — Ansonia’s Garrett Cafaro

ANSONIA 49, WCA 12

WCA 0 6 0 6 — 12

ANSONIA 20 23 0 6 — 49

A – Tyler Cafaro 5 run (Shykeem Harmon run) 4:19

A – Shykeem Harmon 7 run (Pass failed) 1:50

A – Sheldon Schuler to Garrett Cafaro 42 pass (Run failed) 0:38

A – Darrell McKnight 10 yard Int. (Harmon run) 9:52

W – Julio Toro to Josh Ross Jr. 29 pass (Run failed) 6:55

A – Sheldon Schuler to Shykeem Harmon 29 pass (Chicago Rivers run) 5:52

A – Sheldon Schuler to Noah Wagnblas 25 pass (Wagnblas kick) 0:43

A – Jayden Esquilin 3 run (Run failed) 10:12

W — Josiah McNair to Gerald Council 72 pass (Run failed) 2:28

Records: WCA 0-1; Ansonia 1-0