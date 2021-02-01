GameTime CT

Boys Basketball

And the winners are…Uni-Browse: Ultimate Basketball Showdown

You voted for the best girls and boys basketball uniforms in the state from the last few years and here are the results.

Uni-Browse will be back with more uniform fun as the winter moves on, so stay tuned.

GIRLS UNIFORMS

Aaaaaaand we have a tie. I know, I know nobody likes a tie but Newtown and Ridgefield both finished with 26% of the vote. Not sure how we break this fashion-related deadlock but I’m sure Newtown coach Jeremy O’Connell and Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney can come up with something.

Cromwell came in third at 19%; New London was right on their heels with 18% and Capital Prep rounded it out with 11%. No love for the burnt orange.

Here is what the final poll looked like

Who has the best girls uniforms?

  • Newtown
    26%
  • Ridgefield
    26%
  • Cromwell
    19%
  • New London
    18%
  • Capital Prep
    11%

Total Response: 396 Votes

Loading ... Loading ...

BOYS UNIFORMS

Kolbe Cathedral gave it a run but East Catholic, just like in real basketball, came out on top on the boys side.

Catholic finished with 26% of the vote with Kolbe coming in at 22%.

New Canaan and Sacred Heart tied for third at 19% with Hillhouse earning 14% of the vote.

Here is how the final boys poll looked.

Who has the best boys uniforms?

  • East Catholic
    26%
  • Kolbe Cathedral
    22%
  • New Canaan
    19%
  • Sacred Heart
    19%
  • Hillhouse
    14%

Total Response: 389 Votes

Loading ... Loading ...