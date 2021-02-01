And the winners are…Uni-Browse: Ultimate Basketball Showdown

Uni-Browse will be back with more uniform fun as the winter moves on, so stay tuned.
GIRLS UNIFORMS
Aaaaaaand we have a tie. I know, I know nobody likes a tie but Newtown and Ridgefield both finished with 26% of the vote. Not sure how we break this fashion-related deadlock but I’m sure Newtown coach Jeremy O’Connell and Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney can come up with something.
Cromwell came in third at 19%; New London was right on their heels with 18% and Capital Prep rounded it out with 11%. No love for the burnt orange.
Here is what the final poll looked like
Who has the best girls uniforms?
Newtown
Ridgefield
Cromwell
New London
Capital Prep
Total Response: 396 Votes
BOYS UNIFORMS
Kolbe Cathedral gave it a run but East Catholic, just like in real basketball, came out on top on the boys side.
Catholic finished with 26% of the vote with Kolbe coming in at 22%.
New Canaan and Sacred Heart tied for third at 19% with Hillhouse earning 14% of the vote.
Here is how the final boys poll looked.
Who has the best boys uniforms?
East Catholic
Kolbe Cathedral
New Canaan
Sacred Heart
Hillhouse
Total Response: 389 Votes