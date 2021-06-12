Amity’s Brett Chodos, Berlin’s Libby Dunn win State Open golf titles

OLD LYME — You would be hard-pressed to find a better week of high school golf results than Brett Chodos had in the tournaments that matter most.

On Monday, the Amity junior was the medalist at the CIAC Division I state championship meet, posting a 70. Five days later, Chodos added the CIAC State Open crown to his growing resume.

Chodos birdied four of his final eight holes to post a 2-under-par 69 at the Black Hall Club on Saturday. Chodos won by two strokes over Ellington’s Bradley Sawka.

“It sounds great. It sounds like something you only dream of. Dreams sometimes come true,” Chodos said.

Libby Dunn of Berlin won the State Open girls title, shooting an 81. She defeated Anna DeSanto by a stroke.

“I’m really happy. I don’t win tournaments very often. I’m just happy I got this one,” said Dunn, a sophomore.

Berlin's Libby Dunn is your 2021 CIAC State Open girls #ctgolf champion. pic.twitter.com/fOQ7hvdo5s — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) June 13, 2021

Chodos had to endure not only a top-flight field on Monday at Tallwood CC in Hebron, he also had to fight the oppressive heat – it was over 90 degrees. The round of 2-under 70 won by two.

The temperature was about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday.

Chodos’ round included an eagle at the par-4 sixth — his third hole of the day. Chodos holed a sand wedge from 70 yards out, according to his head coach, Michael Blumenthal, who also said Chodos chipped in for birdie on the 18th hole from approximately 50 feet.

“He was so poised. He never gets too high and never gets too low. It was just an incredible round of golf,” Blumenthal said.

Amity's Brett Chodos is the 2021 CIAC State Open boys #ctgolf champion. pic.twitter.com/1SZRdFmESb — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) June 13, 2021

Said Chodos: “In a lot of tournaments I have had, I fell short on the last few holes. I picked it up the last few holes in both of these tournaments and ended up making some birdies.”

Chodos is hoping to continue this fine stretch of golf at the Connecticut Amateur beginning Monday at Hartford GC. Chodos is one of several high school players who competed in Saturday’s Open that qualified for the event.

Dunn shot a 39 on the front nine en route to her 81 and the victory. She said it was a little bit of redemption from Monday’s Girls Division II championship meet when she triple-bogeyed the final hole to shoot 84.

“I thought my swing was pretty good. I made really good contact with the ball all day and my putting was pretty good, my lag utting especially, so I’m pretty happy,” Dunn said.

CIAC STATE OPEN

(at Black Hall Club)

Boys

Brett Chodos (Amity), 69

(Amity), 69 Bradley Sawka (Ellington), 71

(Ellington), 71 Sean Dowd ( Granby ), 72

( ), 72 Chris Lang ( Ridgefield ), 72

), 72 Jon Bushka ( Notre Dame-West Haven), 73

( Dame-West Haven), 73 Michael Rothberg ( Fairfield Prep), 73

( Prep), 73 Colin Firda (St. Joseph), 73

(St. Joseph), 73 Jake Ivan-Pal ( Notre Dame-WH ), 74

), 74 Cole Hahn (Avon), 74

Alex Elia (Wilton), 74

(Wilton), 74 Max Bos ( Tolland ), 74

( ), 74 Luke Stennett (Portland), 74

(Portland), 74 Nick DiNino (Glastonbury), 74

(Glastonbury), 74 Matt Doyle (Hand), 75

William Gregware ( Conard ), 75

( ), 75 Charlie Dolan (Glastonbury), 75

(Glastonbury), 75 Jack Wise (Cromwell), 75

John Guerrera ( Farmington ), 76

Girls