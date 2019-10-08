Amity’s Audrey Marin one times Jonathan Law

MILFORD —Amity had bottled up Law’s midfield after the break, but still coach Owen Quigley’s Spartans had nothing tangible to show for it.

Audrey Marin changed all that when she scored the only goal in Amity’s 1-0 victory, with her tally off a Nicole Grasso pass coming at the 63:58 mark.

“It was pretty back and forth,” Marin said after Amity improved to 4-2-2. “We needed it to secure our group, win our league. I was lucky to have an opportunity in the box and when I saw it I took a shot. I’m glad it went in.”

Quigley was also pleased with his sophomore.

“Audrey can stretch a game,” Quigley said. “She was man marked well, but Audrey likes the physical play. She doesn’t back down, she revels in it.”

The decisive goal came after Martyna Krzysztopik made one of her patented moves to create space and crossed the ball to Grace Swain. The ball then came to Grosso, who pushed it to Marin. Her one-time blast carried right to left and into the upper 90 past Law keeper Morgan Taylor.

“We struggle when we come here to Law,” Quigley said of his 4-5 SCC rivals. “Law didn’t let us get into a rhythm in the first half. Give them credit, they had us playing too fast. We began to connect the dots in the second half. This was a great win for us. We are not there, but we are trending to where we need to be.”

Part of that recent trend for the Spartans includes allowing only one goal to Mercy and one goal to Daniel Hand in their previous two matches.

Amity’s Natalie Prinz, Ella Marin, Jenna Ciola and Avery Dillon were defensive standouts, especially in the first 40 minutes when Law peppered keeper Grace Lodewick with five tough shots.

“We’ve done a good job getting there, but in the 18 we have to get more greedy,” Law coach Alicia Francisco said. “Every week we are working more together as a team.”

Jillian Hall got the start for Law in goal and the senior made eight first-half saves. Twice she came off her line to stop threats in the second stanza. She was injured during a collision on one of those dives just after the midway point in the second half. Taylor came on to make two saves and aggressively take on the Amity attackers.

Amity’s Emma Beloin, Ruth Cortright, Iza Kurpios and Meredyth Laskowski were standouts.

STARS OF THE GAME

Amity’s Audrey Marin not only scored the lone goal, but she was a playmaker throughout. Marin also helped to hem Law in. Law’s Ashley Shaw was a dominant presence as a stopper. A junior, Shaw actively looked to set up the offense and her decision making was spot on.

QUOTABLE

“This was a great win for us. We are not there, but we are trending to where we need to be.” — Amity coach Owen Quigley

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354

AMITY 1, LAW 0

AMITY 0 1 — 0

LAW 0 0 — 0

Records: Amity 4-2-2; Law 4-5-0 Goals: Amity — Audrey Marin. Assists: Amity Nicole Grasso. Goalies: Amity Grace Lodewick (7 saves); Law Jullian Hall (8 saves), Morgan Taylor (2 saves).