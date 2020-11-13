Amity tops Shelton for SCC Division A championship

WOODBRIDGE — Amity seniors Mari Dragan and Zoe DiZenzo have been through so much together as part of the Amity volleyball team. From a state title to everything in between, the pair had one more goal to accomplish.

In this Covid-19 season, a Southern Connecticut Conference Division A championship was at stake and neither was going to let that opportunity pass.

Behind 10 kills, six assists, and four aces from Dragan, and 20 service points and four aces from DiZenzo, top-seeded Amity defeated second-seeded Shelton 25-17, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18 at Amity High Friday evening.

“We have worked so very hard all four years,” DiZenzo said after taking home the Most Outstanding Player honors. “We wanted to have a really good senior year and I wanted to achieve everything to the best of my ability. I wanted to go as fa as we could. We were able to do that. I am proud of the way the team played.”

The Spartans and Gaels each came into the match looking for some SCC redemption as Amity had lost in the conference final in 2018 and Shelton followed suit last year.

Amity (11-3) set the tone of the contest in the first two games. With the first game even at eight, Amity closed with a 17-9 run. The Spartans then cruised in the second game for a 2-0 lead.

“We work really hard in practice on closing sets out, getting those last five points,” Amity coach Seth Davis said. “This was one of the hardest things. It was weird with the hybrid mode as you have half the kids in school ad half out. You try to keep them together as a family. That was really tough. But, they kept at it. They never let down.”

Dragan started the run in the first game with an ace, before Shelton went on a run to take a 14-10 lead on a kill by Jessica Jayakar. Amity then scored 15 of the next 18 points to close out the opening game.

“Amity is a very good team,” Shelton coach LeAnne Bianchine said. “I give them credit. But, I also give my girls credit. They kept on fighting. We made it hard for them to get points. They had to find a way to score.”

Kills by Mya DiZenzo and Nyeela Miller started the run, before a kill by Dragan had Amity on top 18-14. Dragan then added kills for leads of 21-17 ad 23-17, before her final kill of the opening game clinched the victory.

“This is great considering in the summer we did not think we would play,” Dragan said. “I am so glad we got to play, then we found out there would be an SCC tournament, but no states. We got to play in a tournament and that is what it is all about, especially for me and Zoe. We have looked forward to this year since our freshman year. We wanted to win this in this Covid season. It shows there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Spartans made sure the second game was no contest, jumping out to a 5-1 lead.

Dragan again made an impact as her kill had Amity on top 7-2 and her ace increased the lead to 16-5. Amity closed the second game on a 6-0 run, led by Mya DiZenzo’s two aces sandwiching a kill by Dragan to give Amity a 2-0 lead in games.

“Zoe has been my setter the past three years,” Davis said. “She was my setter in the state championship game. She has been a rock and is a great all-around player. She is just a wonderful kid. Mari worked hard for her opportunity and she got it and excelled this year. She excelled on the outside. They worked well together.”

Shelton (10-4) was a different team in the third game and took a 21-18 lead on a kill by Alexandra Capalbo. A kill by Jayakar increased the margin to 22-20, and Jayakar closed the game with another kill.

“I could not be more proud of this team,” Bianchine said. “I give them all the credit. They fought hard all year.”

The Gaels could not sustain any momentum as Amity jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth game and never looked back. Zoe DiZenzo had a pair of aces in the opening run, while Mya DiZenzo ad Miller added kills.

Shelton got as close as 12-8, but when Anastasia Prentiss recorded a kill, and Dragan followed with a pair of aces, the division title was within reach for the Spartans.

Dragan increased the margin to 24-13 with a kill, and after a 5-0 run by Shelton, it was only fitting Dragan ended the match with a blast of her own.

Mya DiZenzo finished the match with 16 service points, seven assists, six kills, and four aces for Amity, while Prentiss finished with six kills.