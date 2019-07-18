Amity to induct six into its Hall of Fame Oct. 24

The Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six new members at the annual Amity Hall of Fame/Hall of Honor Dinner on Thursday Oct. 24 at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange at 5:30 p.m.

The 2019 inductees include:

Gary Lindgren , former ice hockey coach and school counselor

, former ice hockey coach and school counselor Patricia Mascia , former girls basketball and field hockey coach and physical education teacher

, former girls basketball and field hockey coach and physical education teacher Dawn Stanton (1986), ex-girls indoor and outdoor track & field standout

(1986), ex-girls indoor and outdoor track & field standout Ted Czepiga (2004) former football standout and coach who also played lacrosse

(2004) former football standout and coach who also played lacrosse Chris Diette (2004), who participated in swimming and lacrosse

(2004), who participated in swimming and lacrosse Amanda ( Vargo ) Zapatka (2004), a former standout in both soccer and basketball

Dinner tickets are $50 in advance with a purchase deadline of Oct. 8. Make checks made payable to the Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame and send to Amity High School Athletic Department Att. Lori Bonney 25 Newton Rd. Woodbridge CT 06525.

Share your Hall of Fame induction news by emailing info@gametimect.com