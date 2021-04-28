Amity shuts out Hand, snaps Tigers’ streak of regular-season victories at 61 straight

The Amity girls tennis team shut out Hand 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Woodbridge. That snapped the Tigers’ regular-season winning streak at 61 matches.
Sophomore Kiley Pickens won her match in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Amity, 6-2, 6-3 over Lindsay Riordan. Freshman Isabella Sicignano also won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-4 and 6-1 over Claire Langille.
Adithi Wijesekera and Jaden Barretta also won matches for Amity at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
The last time Hand (6-1) lost a regular-season match was to Amity, 5-2 on May 5, 2016.
The Hand boys tennis team currently has a 62-match winning streak during the regular season, dating back to 2016.