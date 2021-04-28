GameTime CT

Girls Tennis

Amity shuts out Hand, snaps Tigers’ streak of regular-season victories at 61 straight

Kiley Pickens of Amity hits a forehand to Lindsay Riordan of Daniel Hand at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge on April 27, 2021. Pickens, a sophomore, won in straight sets as Amity shut out Hand 7-0, ending Hand’s regular-season winning streak at 61

The Amity girls tennis team shut out Hand 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon in Woodbridge. That snapped the Tigers’ regular-season winning streak at 61 matches.

Sophomore Kiley Pickens won her match in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Amity, 6-2, 6-3 over Lindsay Riordan. Freshman Isabella Sicignano also won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-4 and 6-1 over Claire Langille.

Adithi Wijesekera and Jaden Barretta also won matches for Amity at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

The last time Hand (6-1) lost a regular-season match was to Amity, 5-2 on May 5, 2016.

The Hand boys tennis team currently has a 62-match winning streak during the regular season, dating back to 2016.

Amity 7 Hand 0 

(at Woodbridge)
 
Singles
1. Kiley Pickens (A) def Lindsay Riordan (DH 6-2, 6-3  2. Isabel Sicignano (A) def. Claire Langille (DH) 6-4, 6-1  3. Adithi Wijesekera (A) def. Laila Haraj-Sai (DH) 6-2, 6-0 4, Jaden Barretta (A) def. Eileen Chen (DH) 7-5 4-6 (10-4)
 
Doubles 
1. Sydney Pitter and Eesha Acharya (A) def. Breanna Colonese DiBello and ZhuZhu Berger (DH 6-0,6-0  2.Anushka Acharya and Kyah Francis (A) def. Paige Van Ostenbridge and Bella Vejar (DH) 7-5,6-3  3. Jen Xu and Aadya Wijesekera (A) def. Eliza Beccia and Libby Rogers (DH) 6-2,6-4
Amity 7-0  Hand 6-1.