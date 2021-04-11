Leszczak leads No. 2 Amity baseball past Branford in season opener

BRANFORD — So many things have changed in the year since the spring sports seasons last took place. One thing which has remained the same is the play of the Amity baseball team.

Behind a 12-hit attack and nine stolen bases, combined with numerous passed balls and wild pitches by Branford, Amity opened the 2021 season with a 12-1 victory over Branford in a Southern Connecticut Conference interdivision contest in a game stopped after six innings at Branford High Saturday afternoon.

“We have a lot of older first year guys,” Amity coach Sal Coppola said. “I feel like we had such little time to get ready. We did not scrimmage a lot. We only had three. We have a lot of practicing to do. For the first day and the first game, we swung the bats well.”

While there were plenty of seniors and upperclassmen on the field for Amity, many had little varsity experience. None of that mattered, in particular with senior Owen Leszczak, who four hits and drove in three runs in his debut.

“With this team, everybody contributes,” Leszczak said. “We got some big hits and we got things started early.”

Amity starting pitcher Jack Ranani went four innings, allowing one hit and no runs, while walking four and striking out six. Ranani combined with Evan Jurzyk on a four-hitter as Branford never got going offensively.

“We are young and we had guys making their varsity debut,” Branford coach Stephen Malafronte said. “We are banged up, but Amity played a fantastic game. They hit, they pitch, and they execute on defense. They are a very good team.”

The Spartans, ranked second in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, showed they will run the bases this year, stealing four bases in the third inning as they scored five times for a 6-0 lead.

Amity took a 1-0 lead in the second as Leszczak doubled with two outs and scored when Tyler Mclain singled and reached on an error.

The Spartans then did their damage in the third on three hits and three walks to go along with the stolen bases. Julian Stevens, who opened the inning with a single, scored on a passed ball for the first run of the stanza.

Sebastian Holt singled in Luke Hauser for a 3-0 lead and Leszczak singled to drive in a pair for a 5-0 lead. When McLain lifted a sacrifice fly to center, Amity was in control with a 6-0 lead.

With the offense setting the tone, Ranani held up his end on the mound. The senior allowed three walks in the first three innings, but was bailed out with a double play in the third.

Ranani allowed a walk and a single to Collin McNeil in the fourth with one out, but struck out the next two batters to end the inning. The two strikeouts ended the day for Ranani, who gave Coppola a start he needed to open the year.

“You look at the way he threw the ball and he had such good pop and velocity,” Coppola said. “He did a nice job for us. It was nice to see us getting some runs on the board and getting some good pitching. We played a pretty good game to start the season. It was nice to see.”

Amity scored a run on a wild pitch in the fourth, added two in the fifth, one on a run-scoring single by Leszczak, and three more in the sixth when Holt delivered a run with a double and Leszczak delivered the final run with a single.

“If everyone does their job, we will be a good team,” Leszczak said. “We play backyard loose as coach says.”

Branford scored its only run of the contest in the fifth inning with two outs as David Loomis and Justin Elpi hit consecutive doubles.

Holt and Stevens each finished with a pair of hits for the Spartans, with Holt driving in a pair of runs.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Owen Leszczak — Amity senior had four hits and drove in three runs in the season-opening win.

QUOTABLE

“He was big all day. He played good defense, was solid at shortstop, and he made the plays at the plate. He knocked in some runs early in the game which was big for us.”

— Amity coach Sal Coppola on Owen Leszczak

Amity 12, Branford 1

Amity Regional 0 1 5 1 2 3 X — 12 11 0 Branford 0 0 0 0 1 0 X — 1 5 2

Batteries: Amity Regional—Jack Ranani (1-0);.

2B: AR—Holt, Leszczak (2); B—Elpi, Loomis.