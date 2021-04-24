Amity coach Sal Coppola gets win No. 500 with victory over Wilbur Cross

3 1 of 3 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Scott Ericson / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WOODBRIDGE — It was the best kept secret at Amity.

Sal Coppola had no idea he was on the cusp of career win No. 500 heading into Friday afternoon’s game against Wilbur Cross.

Sal Coppola has no idea he was on the cusp of 500 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/KUqQ6NpCfi — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) April 23, 2021

His players did not find out until Friday morning and did a good job keeping it from their coach.

Coppola said his focus has been on the game-by-game grind of the season, but he will certainly enjoy 500 this weekend after No. 2 Amity beat Cross 13-0 in 5 innings.

“I swear I had no idea. I had no idea,” Coppola said. “It’s nice. Guess it will mean more later but right now we are so caught up in the moment it doesn’t mean as much as having a good season this year. If we can do some damage and have a run this year in the state tournament that will be worth so much more to me.”

Win No. 500 is another milestone for one of the state’s most decorated coaches who began his career in 1994.

Amity has won six CIAC Class LL titles under Coppola, appearing in the championship game nine times since 2003. The Spartans have won the SCC tournament seven times under Coppola.

The six state titles places him ahead of several legendary coaches who have won five — Bob DeMayo (North Haven), Bob Freimuth (Plainville), Leo Valas (Berlin) and Gerry Rousseau (Waterford).

As for chasing DeMayo who won his 900th game in 2018 and is still at the helm of North Haven, Coppola said no way.

“Oh there’s no chance,” Coppola said. “I don’t know if any one will get him. I have been to some conventions with coaches who have 600, 700 wins and they play in the south where they are playing 40-50 game seasons. For him to have that many playing 20-game seasons up north. No one will ever touch that. It’s not happening!”

Coppola got win No. 499 against DeMayo and North Haven, 5-4, Thursday

Burke with big fly to left making it 2-0 Amity over Cross in first #ctbase pic.twitter.com/E1y5vexWb8 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) April 23, 2021

Wilbur Cross coach Angel Ramos said Coppola has earned any accolades he gets.

“Sal has been coaching for so many years and has a really good program,” Ramos said. “I think he is one of the pioneers of good coaching in high school baseball in Connecticut. I want to say congratulations to him. He has been so good for so many years and he deserves it.”

Amity came out swinging, scoring three runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs by McAllister Burke and Sebastian Holt.

The Spartans poured it on with seven in the second and capped things with a run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Juju Stevens scored two runs and stole two bases; Holt scored twice and had a RBI and Andrew Soldra had triple and two RBIs while also scoring a run.

The winning pitcher for win No. 500 was John Turski who went three innings, striking out four and only allowing one hit.

Holt goes back to back with Burke with a little help from the wind 3-0 Amity over Cross in first #ctbase pic.twitter.com/Ix3xHGTeZI — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) April 23, 2021

PLAYER OF THE GAME

McAllister Burke, Amity: Burke hit a home run in the first as part of a 4-for-4 day which included three doubles, two runs scored and three driven in. He also struck out three in the fifth inning, closing the game out.

QUOTABLE

“I found out today (about win 500). I don’t know how you keep track of 500 wins, that’s a lot,” Burke said. “He had no idea. He was shocked. That’s crazy and he still has a way to go, too. I could see 1,000. He’s got a shot. Right off the bat, first inning we went back-to-back and we kept the pressure on them.”

AMITY 13, WILBUR CROSS 0

CROSS 000 00X X—0 1 0

AMITY 371 2XX X—13 10 0

Batteries: A — John Turski (W) Andrew Visnic (4), McCallister Burke (5) and Jacob Crow. WC—Sebastian Velez (L) and Yadriel Gonzalez

Records: A—6-1; WC—1-6