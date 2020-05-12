American Legion suspends 2020 season; teams would need sponsorship, insurance to salvage season

Summer baseball will not be played under the American Legion umbrella this year, according to state commissioner Dave Greenleaf.

Greenleaf sent a message to media on Monday evening stating they were informed by the National American Legion that it had shut down all sponsorship and involvement for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Connecticut has also shut down all sponsorship, thus leagues can not play under the name, guidance or insurance plan of American Legion.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that the 2020 Connecticut State American Legion baseball season has been suspended,” Greenleaf said in his email. “… without insurance we cannot play or conduct any baseball activities.”

Greenleaf stated the committee was continuing to look for “ways to play baseball independently of the American Legion but without insurance and the financial support of the American Legion we know this will be a very difficult challenge for us.”

He stated a decision will be made no later than June 1 whether or not the committee can put together a viable season outside of the American Legion.

There are 109 teams across the divisions in the state, including Seniors, Juniors and Preps.

“The baseball committee appreciates all of the support we have received over the past several weeks as we have worked to find a way to play baseball this summer,” Greenleaf said. “Unfortunately the developments of the past few days have made all of that work moot and taken the decision making out of our hands.”

Established in 1926, American Legion baseball is considered the most competitive and popular amateur summer league for players age 13-to-19. More than 3,500 teams participate annually.

The first American Legion World Series was held in 1926. This will be the first season without a national champion since 1927, when there weren’t enough finances in the fledgling organization to hold a World Series.

This year’s World Series event was scheduled for Aug. 13-20 in Shelby, North Carolina. The Northeast Regional was scheduled for Aug. 5-9 in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.