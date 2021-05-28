Amato brothers, Weston roll over Brookfield for SWC baseball title

Weston wins SWC title 13-4 over Brookfield #ctbase pic.twitter.com/U4ME9ahpIl — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) May 28, 2021

As a sophomore two seasons ago, Andrew Amato was the catcher for the Weston baseball team when it lost in the SWC championship game to Bethel.

Since that day, Amato and the fellow seniors had one goal and that was getting back and winning the conference title.

Because of the pandemic shutdown in 2020, they had to wait a little longer but that just made Thursday night at Hunt Field in Bethel even sweeter.

No. 3 Weston scored early and often, rolling over No. 1 seeded Brookfield 13-4 and claiming the SWC championship in front of a large crowd.

Andrew Amato is the SWC championship MVP #ctbase pic.twitter.com/IYr00l84d5 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) May 28, 2021

“It feels great. Two years ago we came up short to Bethel and ever since that game, our focus has been coming back and winning it and that’s exactly what we did tonight” Amato said. “(Junior starting pitcher John Lintell) was dominant. First inning, he’s a young kid, was rattled a little bit, but after that he settled in and dominated. His curveball was on, his slider was great. He was able to locate and execute his pitches.”

Lintell gave up one run in the bottom of the first but then locked in, finishing with 11 strikeouts and four hits allowed before coming out in the bottom of the sixth with two outs.

SWC championship game MVP Andrew Amato hit a home run deep into the pine trees in right field in the second inning but he was not the only Amato contributing to the win.

Freshman Michael Amato had three hits, scored a run and drove in two and junior Chris Amato picked up three hits of his own, scoring once and picking up a RBI.

Chris Amato singles home Weston’s second run. 2-0 Weston over Brookfield mid one #ctbase pic.twitter.com/kkErWRO44s — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) May 28, 2021

“The Amato boys are amazing,” Weston coach Geoff Brencher said. “I’m going to miss Andrew next year. He’s a leader on and off the field and has been amazing to watch all year. I feel like he was the player of the year in the SWC and he proved it today. He’s proved it all tournament. He’s the man and it’s awesome to watch him go out there and compete.”

The Weston bats came alive early and were at times aided by shaky defense from the Bobcats, who committed four errors in the first three innings.

The Trojans scored twice in the first, three times in the second, three times in the third, twice in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Along with the Amato boys, Myles Lehrman had three hits and was hit by a pitch, scoring four runs and driving in two.

For Brookfield, which finished as the top team in the SWC during the regular season, it was a bad time to have an off night.

“Credit to Weston, they pitched great and hit really well,. They crushed the ball,” Brookfield coach Matt Hart said. “We didn’t always make the plays when we needed to but we need to forget about it and get ready for states next week. We wake up tomorrow and we are 0-0 again. Everyone is 0-0 an that’s what matters for us. Sometimes nights like this happen.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Andrew Amato, Weston: With the score 2-1 Weston, Amato kicked open the door with his home run in the second inning. He finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.

QUOTABLE

“It’s a great feeling when everyone is hitting like that,” Amato said. “It’s something coach Brencher has worked for. He is doing research in his room every day, doing hitting drills with certain guys and how they can improve their swing. That’s what we saw tonight. Tonight we were running well, hitting. The offense was just here.”

WESTON 13 BROOKFIELD 4

WESTON 233 230 0–13 11 3

BROOKFIELD 100 010 2–4 5 4

Batteries: W--John Lintell (W), Luke Dionian (6), Andrew Castro (7) and Andrew Amato; B–Matt Guilbeault (L), Dylan Kafus (3), Patta (5) and Nick Mercing