Aly Medeiros hoping to raise program’s numbers at Branford

Aly Medeiros is taking over as Branford’s girls basketball coach. The appointment became official two weeks ago.

This will be the first head coaching job for Medeiros, a former standout at both Lyman Hall and Albertus Magnus College.

“My first goal is to get the numbers up consistently and to keep them up enough to have a freshman program and a full JV program.” Medeiros said.

Medeiros, 33, has been coaching the middle school girls basketball team at Walsh Intermediate School in Branford, where she also teaches.

“I coached the girls team there for the past six years. I’ve had all the kids currently on the team with the exception of one,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros also coaches in AAU with the Connecticut Starters. Her older brother, Brian, coaches at Canton High.

She applied for the Branford job a few years ago when it went to Rob Manghnani, who resigned in the spring. Coaching alongside so many coaches and learning from each of them helped Medeiros gain experience.

“Coaching with Nick Economopoulos, Fred Williams and Eddie Panza, so many different styles that I was able to learn from,” Medeiros said. “I love the community, I love the kids. It’s a great place to be.”

Branford athletic director Tom Ermini said Medieros’ profile and experience fit the position of what the program needs are.

“In addition to her coaching experiences, Aly brings enthusiasm and a goal-oriented approach that will greatly benefit our student-athletes. Her ability to mentor and develop students of all abilities has crafted Aly a very positive reputation in our community and among other coaches,” Ermini said.

A Northford resident, Medeiros said she has seven sophomores who will impact a program trying to be competitive again in the Southern Connecticut Conference.

“I’d love in the next three years to be able to host a state tournament game, so they have something to look forward to,” Medeiros said. “It may not be now, but down the road.”

