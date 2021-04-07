Alumnus Tyler Wilcox assumes command of Haddam-Killingworth football program

Tyler Wilcox has been named the fourth head football coach in Haddam-Killingworth’s history, the school announced Wednesday.

Wilcox replaces former coach Erik Becker, who left after one year to take the head coaching job at Hand.

A 2009 H-K graduate who now teaches special education at the school, Wilcox played for coach and program founder Dennis O’Rourke as a tight end and linebacker.

Wilcox played at Western Connecticut State and eventually returned to H-K and served as offensive coordinator for Mike Baklik, who took over when O’Rourke retired before the 2014 season.

Wilcox helped coach the team to an 11-2 record and berth in the Class S title game 2018.

Wilcox stayed on when Becker came over from Coginchaug to coach the Cougars. But the team’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Becker became Hand’s head coach last month.

“This is a great opportunity to continue the tradition of Cougar football,” Wilcox said in a statement. “Since I got my first taste of coaching when I was in high school and volunteered as a coach for the local youth football program, I knew I wanted to become a head coach at some point.

“To be able to do that at the school where I played and where I now teach is awesome.”

Haddam-Killingworth is scheduled to open its season Sept. 10 vs. Old Saybrook/Westbrook.