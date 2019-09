An alumni event on Thanksgiving weekend will honor Hall/Southington coach Brian Cannon, who lost his right leg to cancer this summer.

Former captains Mike DiPietro and Chris Gambardella will host “Honoring Coach Cannon” on Nov. 30, 5-8 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Skating Rink in West Hartford, with games and light fare “for players, friends and supporters.”

They ask interested alumni to email hallsouthhockey2019@ymail.com with their graduation year and position.