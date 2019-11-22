Theusen, New Fairfield top Notre Dame-Fairfield to keep M playoff hopes alive

Thuesen again, takes a slant 37 yards to the house. 14-6 New Fairfield #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/NaFRQf3LGA — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 22, 2019

NEW FAIRFIELD — The task in front of New Fairfield is relatively simple, and a seventh straight win Thursday kept the dream alive.

Winning out and reaching the Class M playoffs is well within reach for the Rebels, who have been in must-win mode since an 0-2 start that threatened to end a promising season before it began.

A 41-20 win over Norte Dame-Fairfield kept the Rebels in the hunt for one of the final playoff spots, and it was another performance that would make the rest of the field hope New Fairfield is left out after Thanksgiving. Matt Constantinides threw three scores while Mike Altobelli rushed for three on the ground.

With the weather turning frigid, a bruising ground attack is often required. Altobelli was difficult to bring down all evening as he rushed for more than 100 yards.

“It was nice to see our running game getting going,” said Rebels coach Anthony Fata. “I still really strongly believe that’s what we’re going to need going forward. … I like where we are, we just have to get healthy.”

Constantinides buys all the time, finds Dimyan for a 39-yard TD, 28-6 New Fairfield near half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/XM9IczveXm — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 22, 2019

Altobelli scored the final two touchdowns of the game for the Rebels, including one from 27 yards out.

“It was definitely just being physical up front,” said Altobelli. “All week the lineman focused on being physical up front.”

JT Thuesen caught just two passes but made the most of them. He took the opening play 72 yards for a touchdown then received a slant and went 37 yards for another score. Thuesen also added a 71-yard kickoff return in which he broke several tackles that led to an Altobelli touchdown, and added an interception on defense late on.

12 yard TD run by Altobelli 21-6 New late first #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/SuP4tfHHor — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 22, 2019

The Lancers hung around and pulled to within two scores with plenty of time remaining. John Fassett found Jaidyn Cummings on a short touchdown that made it 28-14 in the third quarter; Thuesen responded with his kickoff return that effectively iced the game.

ND-Fairfield, which dropped to 5-4, stifled New Fairfield’s offense at times — including three drives that ended just outside the red zone — but was unable to pull off the upset. Fassett threw for two scores and ran for another.

“Notre Dame did a great job of disguising their coverages,” Fata said. “It set us back a little bit and we stalled on a couple of drives … Notre Dame played hard but at the end of the day a win is a win.”

Jaidyn Cummings catches a short pass and Lancers are back in it late third, NF leads 28-14 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/avoCv7UwVq — Ryan Lacey (@RyanLacey11) November 22, 2019

There’s little rest for the Rebels, who have to gear up quickly for their final game on Tuesday against New Milford, who will be well-rested. A win there puts them in strong position to claim one of the final Class M spots, though nothing is guaranteed for a team that hasn’t lost since Sept. 20.

“It’s been nerve-wracking but that keeps us on edge and ready to go,” said Altobelli. “Every week is must win, so there are no weeks off. The coaches have been preaching it every week since our two losses (to Masuk and Sheehan).”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

JT Thuesen, New Fairfield: Made a quartet of impact plays for the Rebels, who are still alive for the postseason.

QUOTABLE

“I wish I could say if we win, we’re in,” Fata said. “Doing the math, there’s a still a chance of looking at an 8-2 record and not getting in. The only we we can control is what we can control on this field; we just have to win our game to say we did our part.”

NEW FAIRFIELD 41, ND-FAIRFIELD 20

ND-FAIRFIELD 6 0 8 6 — 20

NEW FAIRFIELD 21 7 6 7 — 41

NF—JT Thuesen 72 pass Matt Constantinides (kick)

ND—John Fassett 1 run (kick missed)

NF—Thuesen 37 pass Constantinides (kick)

NF—Mike Altobelli 12 run (kick)

NF—Nick Dimyan 39 pass Constantinides (kick)

ND—Jaidyn Cummings 2 pass Fassett (Daniel Finizio pass Fassett

NF—Altobelli 9 run (Brawley kick)

NF—Altobelli 27 run (Brawley kick)

ND—Jayden Roby 19 pass Fassett (pass failed)