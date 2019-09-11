All-State RB Nick Henderson leaves Brookfield football team

The Brookfield football team unexpectedly will be be without one of the state’s top tailbacks when it suits up Friday night against Weston.

Senior running back Nick Henderson has left the team, Brookfield’s first-year head coach Bryan Muller confirmed Tuesday night.

Muller declined to comment further on his player’s departure except to say he supported Henderson’s decision “100 percent.”

Henderson rushed for 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for Brookfield, which went 8-3 and reached the Class M playoffs in Rich Angarano’s final season with the team.

Henderson was an All-SWC and All-State selection in Class M.