All-state lineman Gulbin of Wilton commits to Wake Forest

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Matt Gulbin from working out and preparing for his senior year on Wilton’s offensive line. But it did keep him from getting to visit Wake Forest, at least in person.

“One of the coaches FaceTimed me,” Gulbin said, “and he walked around the entire campus.”

That’s only part of the reason that Gulbin, a member of the New Haven Register All-State Team, committed to Wake Forest, a school that rocketed up his list of choices.

“I think it was the culmination of a lot of things,” Gulbin said. “I was looking for a really good school, and Wake’s one of the best academic institutions in the entire country.

“I was looking to play football at the highest level and compete against the best players across the country, and in the ACC, I can do that. And I was looking for a good culture where I can develop as a player, but as a man and as a student, too.”

Gulbin announced the decision Wednesday on Twitter, thanking Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. They were also two keys to his decision, Gulbin said.

“They’re two really good dudes,” Gulbin said. “They’ll push me to be the best offensive lineman I can be and the best man.”

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman has a weight room at home so has kept up his training during the pandemic, he said.

He helped Wilton to its first football playoff berth in 24 years in the fall. He has been an All-FCIAC choice the past two years, and the state coaches put him on their list of the CIAC’s top 26 players this year.

Gulbin said he’s undecided on what he’ll study, leaning toward something business-related, but with a year at Wilton still to go, he has time.

Gulbin will be teamed with two-time Register All-Stater Rondell Bothroyd, a 2018 E.O. Smith graduate and redshirt sophomore at Wake who started six games at defensive line for the Deacons last season.