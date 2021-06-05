Rich Eisen didn’t want to to be a jinx, but East Catholic ace Mozzicato agrees to talk his no-hit streak ahead of anticipated Class M quarterfinal

With each no-hit inning pitched, national attention on East Catholic ace and University of Connecticut commit Frank Mozzicato has grown exponentially since his hitless streak began April 26.

The 6-foot-2, flamethrowing left hander hasn’t allowed a hit since East Catholic’s game vs. Manchester. He’s struck out 102 batters over his last 42 innings and has rocketed up the list of Major League Baseball draft prospects. Hordes of MLB scouts attend his games to watch him top the radar guns at 94 mph.

Mozzicato goes for his fifth-straight no-hitter when East Catholic plays No. 9-seeded Weston Saturday at 1 p.m.

Eisen, the longtime NFL Network anchor whose Westwood One show appears on NBC Sports Network, PeacockTV and SiriusXM Radio, wanted to get Mozzicato on his show, but projected his fear of being a jinx.

Eisen listed all the interviews he’s conducted since his show began seven years ago. “Very few make me nervous,” he said. “I’m very nervous. …You know how this works in baseball. … You don’t talk about numbers. But I couldn’t be more pleased to have this gentleman on the show because he is a national story at the prep level.”

“Why did you say yes?”

Watch the interview, above.