After year off, Berlin Lineman Challenge returns for July 10

After a one-year absence the Berlin lineman challenge is returning this summer.
Twenty-two football teams across the state will head to Sage Park in Berlin on July 10 to compete in a variety of strength-challenging events. There will be 25 teams of at least six lineman, with an option to bring two subs, competing in nine different events.
The events scheduled will be: Obstacle Course, Crab Sled Relay, Bench Press, Heavy Bag, Move the Mountain, One Man Sled Relay, Tire Flip Relay, Truck Push and the Final Tug of War.
The challenge will begin at 9 a.m. at Sage Park. Teams are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. and will have to sign an additional COVID-19 waiver prior to the event.
Teams scheduled to participate:
- Berlin
- Darien
- East Lyme
- Fairfield Ludlowe
- Fairfield Prep
- Farmington
- Harding
- Middletown
- New London
- New Milford
- Newtown
- Notre Dame-Fairfield
- North Haven
- Norwalk
- Seymour
- Simsbury
- Southington
- Trumbull
- West Haven
- Westhill
- Wilton
- Woodland