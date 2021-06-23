GameTime CT

Football

After year off, Berlin Lineman Challenge returns for July 10

Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington assistant coach Chuck Drury at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington assistant coach Chuck Drury at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin assistant coach Max DeLorenzo at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin assistant coach Max DeLorenzo at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Prep competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Prep competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Simsbury competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Simsbury competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)
West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

After a one-year absence the Berlin lineman challenge is returning this summer.

Twenty-two football teams across the state will head to Sage Park in Berlin on July 10 to compete in a variety of strength-challenging events. There will be 25 teams of at least six lineman, with an option to bring two subs, competing in nine different events.

The events scheduled will be: Obstacle Course, Crab Sled Relay, Bench Press, Heavy Bag, Move the Mountain, One Man Sled Relay, Tire Flip Relay, Truck Push and the Final Tug of War. 

The challenge will begin at 9 a.m. at Sage Park. Teams are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. and will have to sign an additional COVID-19 waiver prior to the event.  

Teams scheduled to participate:

  • Berlin
  • Darien
  • East Lyme
  • Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Fairfield Prep
  • Farmington
  • Harding
  • Middletown
  • New London
  • New Milford
  • Newtown
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • North Haven
  • Norwalk
  • Seymour
  • Simsbury
  • Southington
  • Trumbull
  • West Haven
  • Westhill
  • Wilton
  • Woodland