After year off, Berlin Lineman Challenge returns for July 10

Image 1 of / 75 Caption Close

Image 2 of 75 Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 3 of 75 Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 4 of 75 Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 5 of 75 Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 6 of 75 Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 7 of 75 Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 8 of 75 Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 9 of 75 Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 10 of 75 Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 11 of 75 Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 12 of 75 Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 13 of 75 Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 14 of 75 Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 15 of 75 Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 16 of 75 Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 17 of 75 North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 18 of 75 Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Notre Dame-Fairfield competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 19 of 75 Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 20 of 75 Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Guilford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 21 of 75 Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 22 of 75 Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 23 of 75 Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 24 of 75 Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 25 of 75 Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 26 of 75 Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 27 of 75 Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 28 of 75 Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Windsor Locks competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 29 of 75 New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 30 of 75 New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 31 of 75 Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 32 of 75 North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 33 of 75 Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 34 of 75 Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wilcox Tech competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 35 of 75 New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New Milford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 36 of 75 Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 37 of 75 Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 38 of 75 Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Norwalk competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 39 of 75 Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 40 of 75 Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 41 of 75 Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 42 of 75 Southington assistant coach Chuck Drury at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Southington assistant coach Chuck Drury at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 43 of 75 Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 44 of 75 Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 45 of 75 Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 46 of 75 Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Darien competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 47 of 75 Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Action at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 48 of 75 North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 49 of 75 Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Newtown competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 50 of 75 West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 51 of 75 Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 52 of 75 Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 53 of 75 Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Farmington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 54 of 75 North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) North Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 55 of 75 West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) West Haven competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 56 of 75 Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wilbur Cross competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 57 of 75 Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 58 of 75 Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Wolcott competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 59 of 75 Berlin assistant coach Max DeLorenzo at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Berlin assistant coach Max DeLorenzo at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 60 of 75 Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 61 of 75 Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 62 of 75 New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 63 of 75 Fairfield Prep competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Fairfield Prep competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 64 of 75 Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Waterford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 65 of 75 Simsbury competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Simsbury competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 66 of 75 Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Fairfield Ludlowe competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 67 of 75 Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Southington competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 68 of 75 Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 69 of 75 Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Harding competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 70 of 75 Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Branford competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 71 of 75 New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 72 of 75 New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 73 of 75 New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) New London competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)

Image 74 of 75 Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media) Westhill competes at the 11th annual Berlin Lineman Challenge at Berlin high school on Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Hearst Connecticut Media)