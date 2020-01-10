GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Football

After 13 years, 3 state championships, Darien’s Rob Trifone stepping down as head coach

|

Photo: ST
Image 1of/37

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 37
The Darien football team surrounds coach Rob Trifone, center, while celebrating its 17-7 win at Trumbull in the FCIAC game Friday night.
The Darien football team surrounds coach Rob Trifone, center, while celebrating its 17-7 win at Trumbull in the FCIAC game Friday night.
Photo: ST
Image 2 of 37
Darien head coach Rob Trifone embraces his son, Robby Trifone celebrating their victory over the Shelton Gaels, 39-7, for the Class LL state football championship, Saturday, December 12, 2015, at New Britain Stadium at Willowbrook Park in New Britain. (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register) less
Darien head coach Rob Trifone embraces his son, Robby Trifone celebrating their victory over the Shelton Gaels, 39-7, for the Class LL state football championship, Saturday, December 12, 2015, at New Britain ... more
Image 3 of 37
The Darien football team, including coach Rob Trifone, center, celebrate winning Friday's FCIAC football championship game at Trumbull High School on November 19, 2010.
The Darien football team, including coach Rob Trifone, center, celebrate winning Friday's FCIAC football championship game at Trumbull High School on November 19, 2010.
Photo: ST
Image 4 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone. Darien defeated Shelton 39-7 in the CIAC Class LL Championship football game in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015.
Darien coach Rob Trifone. Darien defeated Shelton 39-7 in the CIAC Class LL Championship football game in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015.
Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 37
Darien head football coach Rob Trifone during the football game against St. Joseph Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011 at the St. Joseph campus in Trumbull, Conn.
Darien head football coach Rob Trifone during the football game against St. Joseph Saturday, Oct. 1, 2011 at the St. Joseph campus in Trumbull, Conn.
Photo: Autumn Driscoll
Image 6 of 37
Darien Head Coach: Rob Trifone during high school football action against St. Joseph in Trumbull, Conn., on Saturday Sept. 22, 2018.
Darien Head Coach: Rob Trifone during high school football action against St. Joseph in Trumbull, Conn., on Saturday Sept. 22, 2018.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 37
Darien high football coach Rob Trifone against Trumbull High, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Trumbull High School
Darien high football coach Rob Trifone against Trumbull High, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Trumbull High School
Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone in the CIAC Class LL Championship football game agaiinst Shelton in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015. Darien won 39-7.
Darien coach Rob Trifone in the CIAC Class LL Championship football game agaiinst Shelton in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015. Darien won 39-7.
Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone and a Shelton assistant shake hands following the CIAC Class LL Championship football game in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015. Darien won 39-7.
Darien coach Rob Trifone and a Shelton assistant shake hands following the CIAC Class LL Championship football game in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015. Darien won 39-7.
Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 37
Darien head football coach Rob Trifone during a football scrimmage against Brien McMahon High School hosted at Darien High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013.
Darien head football coach Rob Trifone during a football scrimmage against Brien McMahon High School hosted at Darien High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013.
Photo: Amy Mortensen
Image 11 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone and a Shelton assistant coach shake hands following the CIAC Class LL Championship football game in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015. Darien won 39-7.
Darien coach Rob Trifone and a Shelton assistant coach shake hands following the CIAC Class LL Championship football game in New Britain, Conn. on Dec. 12, 2015. Darien won 39-7.
Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 12 of 37
Darien's Nicholas Lombardo on the field with head football coach Rob Trifone during a football scrimmage against Brien McMahon High School hosted at Darien High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013.
Darien's Nicholas Lombardo on the field with head football coach Rob Trifone during a football scrimmage against Brien McMahon High School hosted at Darien High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013.
Photo: Amy Mortensen
Image 13 of 37
Darien High School football coach Rob Trifone reacts at the end of the Class LL high school championship football game between Greenwich High School and Darien High School at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Conn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Darien took the state title defeating Greenwich, 31-22. less
Darien High School football coach Rob Trifone reacts at the end of the Class LL high school championship football game between Greenwich High School and Darien High School at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Conn., ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 14 of 37
Darien High School Blue Wave football coach Rob Trifone and #25 Andrew Donovan look to take on Brien McMahon High School Friday, September 14, 2018, in Norwalk, Conn.
Darien High School Blue Wave football coach Rob Trifone and #25 Andrew Donovan look to take on Brien McMahon High School Friday, September 14, 2018, in Norwalk, Conn.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 15 of 37
Darien head coach Rob Trifone talks with his players in the CIAC Class LL high school football semifinal game between No. 1 Darien and No. 4 Southington at Stamford High School's Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Conn. Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. less
Darien head coach Rob Trifone talks with his players in the CIAC Class LL high school football semifinal game between No. 1 Darien and No. 4 Southington at Stamford High School's Boyle Stadium in Stamford, ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 16 of 37
Darien head coach Rob Trifone during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, at Darien High School.
Darien head coach Rob Trifone during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, at Darien High School.
Photo: Autumn Driscoll
Image 17 of 37
Coach Rob Trifone during Darien High School football practice in Darien, Conn. on Thursday September 2, 2010.
Coach Rob Trifone during Darien High School football practice in Darien, Conn. on Thursday September 2, 2010.
Photo: ST
Image 18 of 37
Head Coach Rob Trifone during varsity football practice at Darien High School on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009.
Head Coach Rob Trifone during varsity football practice at Darien High School on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009.
Photo: ST
Image 19 of 37
Darien head football coach Rob Trifone on the field during the football game against Trumbull at Trumbull High School on Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.
Darien head football coach Rob Trifone on the field during the football game against Trumbull at Trumbull High School on Friday, Oct. 12, 2012.
Photo: Amy Mortensen
Image 20 of 37
Darien High School head football coach Rob Trifone during the Class L high school football semi-final betweeen Darien High School and Naugatuck High School at Darien, Conn., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. Darien advanced to the final with a 42-12 victory over Naugatuck. less
Darien High School head football coach Rob Trifone during the Class L high school football semi-final betweeen Darien High School and Naugatuck High School at Darien, Conn., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. Darien ... more
Photo: Bob Luckey
Image 21 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone talks with his players at a varsity football practice at the high school in Darien on Sept. 1, 2016. Riley Stewart,
Darien coach Rob Trifone talks with his players at a varsity football practice at the high school in Darien on Sept. 1, 2016. Riley Stewart,
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 22 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone at a varsity football practice at the high school in Darien on Sept. 1, 2016.
Darien coach Rob Trifone at a varsity football practice at the high school in Darien on Sept. 1, 2016.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 23 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone at a varsity football practice at the high school in Darien on Sept. 1, 2016.
Darien coach Rob Trifone at a varsity football practice at the high school in Darien on Sept. 1, 2016.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 24 of 37
Darien football coach Rob Trifone works with his players during a team practice at Darien High School in Darein, Connecticut on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Darien football coach Rob Trifone works with his players during a team practice at Darien High School in Darein, Connecticut on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 25 of 37
Head coach Rob Trifone watches as his team does drills during Darien High School football practice at Darien High School in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. Darien's first game is this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford High School. less
Head coach Rob Trifone watches as his team does drills during Darien High School football practice at Darien High School in Darien, Conn., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. Darien's first game is this Friday at 6:30 ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 26 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone watches the action against Brien McMahon in a FCIAC football game on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Darien, Connecticut. Darien defeated Brien McMahon 47-0 in their first game at the school under the lights. less
Darien coach Rob Trifone watches the action against Brien McMahon in a FCIAC football game on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Darien, Connecticut. Darien defeated Brien McMahon 47-0 in their first game at the school ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 27 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone on the sidelines against St. Joseph in a FCIAC football game in Darien, Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Darien defeated St. Joseph 42-10.
Darien coach Rob Trifone on the sidelines against St. Joseph in a FCIAC football game in Darien, Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Darien defeated St. Joseph 42-10.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 28 of 37
Darien football coach Rob Trifone during the high school football game between Greenwich High School and Darien High School at Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Darien defeated Greenwich, 51-28.
Darien football coach Rob Trifone during the high school football game between Greenwich High School and Darien High School at Greenwich, Conn., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Darien defeated Greenwich, 51-28.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 29 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone follow the action in an FCIAC football game against Westhill at Westhill High School's J. Walter Kennedy Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut.
Darien coach Rob Trifone follow the action in an FCIAC football game against Westhill at Westhill High School's J. Walter Kennedy Stadium on Sept. 28, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 30 of 37
At left, Darien head football coach Rob Trifone during the high school football game between Darien High School and Staples High School at Darien, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Darien shutout Staples winning the game, 24-0. less
At left, Darien head football coach Rob Trifone during the high school football game between Darien High School and Staples High School at Darien, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Darien shutout Staples winning ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 31 of 37
Darien football coach Rob Trifone during the 2017 Turkey Bowl high school football game between Darien High School and New Canaan High School at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. New Canaan won the game 27-0, beating an undefeated Darien team that was without starting quarterback Jack Joyce and star defensive back Brian Minicus, both of whom were arrested Wednesday night on charges stemming from an assault earlier in the month. less
Darien football coach Rob Trifone during the 2017 Turkey Bowl high school football game between Darien High School and New Canaan High School at Boyle Stadium in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. New ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 32 of 37
Darien head coach Rob Trifone congratulates a player during Darien's 37-34 win over New Canaan in the Turkey Bowl high school football game at Dunning Stadium in New Canaan, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. New Canaan scored 24 unanswered points to tie the game and force an overtime. In overtime, Darien kicked a field goal to take the lead and forced a New Canaan interception to end the game, setting off a wild celebration as fans stormed the field. less
Darien head coach Rob Trifone congratulates a player during Darien's 37-34 win over New Canaan in the Turkey Bowl high school football game at Dunning Stadium in New Canaan, Conn. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. New ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 33 of 37
At left, Rob Trifone, Darien High School football coach smiles as he runs onto the field after winning the FCIAC Championship football game over New Canaan High School Stamford High School's Boyle Stadium, Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. Darien took the championship Turkey Bowl title over New Canaan by a score of 28-21. less
At left, Rob Trifone, Darien High School football coach smiles as he runs onto the field after winning the FCIAC Championship football game over New Canaan High School Stamford High School's Boyle Stadium, ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 34 of 37
Darien Rob Trifone hugs his son Christian Trifone. FCIAC Championship football game bewtween New Canaan High School and Darien High School at Stamford High School's Boyle Stadium, Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. Darien took the championship Turkey Bowl title over New Canaan by a score of 28-21. less
Darien Rob Trifone hugs his son Christian Trifone. FCIAC Championship football game bewtween New Canaan High School and Darien High School at Stamford High School's Boyle Stadium, Stamford, Conn., Thursday, ... more
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 35 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone paces the sidelines in a CIAC Class LL football quarterfinal championship game against East Hartford at Darien High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 in Darein, Connecticut.
Darien coach Rob Trifone paces the sidelines in a CIAC Class LL football quarterfinal championship game against East Hartford at Darien High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 in Darein, Connecticut.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 36 of 37
Darien coach Rob Trifone follows the action in the first half against Greenwich in a CIAC Class LL Football Quarterfinals at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. on Dec. 4, 2019.
Darien coach Rob Trifone follows the action in the first half against Greenwich in a CIAC Class LL Football Quarterfinals at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. on Dec. 4, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 37 of 37
Darien Head Coach Rob Trifone during Class LL Championship football action against Ridgefield in West Haven, Conn. on Saturday Dec. 10, 2016. Darien defeated Ridgefield 28-7.
Darien Head Coach Rob Trifone during Class LL Championship football action against Ridgefield in West Haven, Conn. on Saturday Dec. 10, 2016. Darien defeated Ridgefield 28-7.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Rob Trifone, who has led the Darien football program for the past 13 years, informed his team Friday that he is stepping down as head coach.

Since he took over as head coach in 2007, Trifone’s Blue Wave has compiled a 129-26 record with four FCIAC and three state championships. Darien earned the state’s final No. 1 ranking for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017.

Trifone has a 252-86-2 career record between Brien McMahon and Darien, and ranks sixth in all-time wins in the state.

“I have had the privilege of teaching amazing young men and women in the classroom, and coaching tremendously talented and dedicated young men on the football field,” he said in his resignation letter obtained by GameTimeCT. “The pride I feel as I look back on my time at DHS is impossible to put into words and would be even harder to say without fighting back tears.”

Trifone could not immediately be reached for further comment Friday.

Trifone, who will also be stepping down from his teaching position at DHS at the end of the school year, has had four sons go through the football program: Stepson Kevin Joy of the Class of 2007, twins Bobby and Christian of the Class of 2016, and Mark, a senior who will graduate in the spring.

“He is retiring from teaching and coaching,” Darien athletic director Chris Manfredonia said. “I have been here seven years and for seven years I have been to the state football championship luncheon six times.

“That’s unheard of. That is a testament to Rob and the program he has built here. He is going to be missed. The next guy has big shoes to fill, for sure. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to build a program up to that level. Rob did that and he sustained that. I have great respect and admiration for Rob.”

His final Blue Wave team went 11-2 this season, reaching the state championship game for the sixth time in seven years. They defeated Greenwich, 26-16, and Southington, 21-12, in the first two rounds of the CIAC Class LL tournament before losing the final to Newtown 13-7 on a touchdown pass as time expired.

This year’s senior class was a special one for Trifone, who coached many of the players since they joined the Darien Junior Football League’s third-grade teams.

“It’s as good as it gets, and I mean that,” Trifone said of this year’s group. “They’re like sons to me, and they literally treat me like a dad. Like my own son, I’ve been able to see them go from being eight-year-olds to middle school, kind of awkward, to being freshmen and the low men on the totem pole, and now to young men. When you can see that kind of evolution in the young men that you’ve coached, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Trifone has been with the Darien football program for 15 years, joining as an assistant coach in 2005 and then taking over as head coach in 2007.

Trifone was inducted into the FCIAC Hall of Fame in 2014, and has also been named Coach of the Year 16 times, including two times by the National Football Foundation, one by the CT High School Coaches Association and four times by the FCIAC.

He was inducted into the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) Hall of Fame earlier this year.

–Dave Stewart and Susan Schultz contributed.

The Rob Trifone Era at Darien

  • 2019 — 11-2, Class LL runners-up
  • 2018 — 9-2, Class LL quarterfinals
  • 2017 — 12-1, Class LL champions, NHR No. 1 Ranking
  • 2016 — 13-0, FCIAC Champion, Class LL champion, NHR No. 1 ranking
  • 2015 — 12-0, FCIAC Champion, Class LL Champion, NHR No. 1 ranking
  • 2014 — 12-1, FCIAC Champion, Class L runner-up
  • 2013 — 12-2, Class L runner-up
  • 2012 — 7-3
  • 2011 — 8-2
  • 2010 — 11-2, FCIAC Champion, Class L semifinals
  • 2009 — 7-3
  • 2008 — 11-2, FCIAC runner-up, Class MM runners-up
  • 2007 — 4-6

Record at Darien: 129-26 (4 FCIAC Championships, 3 State Championships, Final No. 1 ranking 2015, 2016, 2017); New Haven Register All-State Coach of the Year 2015.

Career Record: 252*-86-2 (6 FCIAC Championships, 4 State Championships, 3 No. 1 Rankings). 

*252 wins ranks No. 6 All-Time in Connecticut behind Trumbull’s Jerry McDougall (265)