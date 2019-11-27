Brandon Acosta rushed for 184 yards on 26 carries to lead O'Brien Tech to a 44-19 CTC win over Platt Tech on Wednesday. Brandon Acosta rushed for 184 yards on 26 carries to lead O'Brien Tech to a 44-19 CTC win over Platt Tech on Wednesday. Photo: Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dan Nowak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Acosta, O’Brien Tech rush past Platt Tech in 7-Mile Bowl 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ANSONIA — The Platt Tech and O’Brien Tech football teams, both with 3-6 records, entered their Thanksgiving week game with aspirations of finishing the season on a positive note.

The Panthers, who scored 184 points but allowed 255 through nine games, started the season 1-4 but were 2-2 in their last four games. The Condors, who scored 212 points but allowed 223 through nine games, started the season 0-3 but were 3-3 in their last six games.

On Wednesday, Branden Acosta made sure the Condors would have that strong finish.

Acosta rushed for 184 yards on 26 carries, including four touchdowns, to lead O’Brien Tech to a 44-19 CTC win over Platt Tech at the O’Brien Tech Sports Complex.

Brandon Acosta runs for about 200 yards and scores 4 touchdowns to lead O'Brien Tech to a 44-19 win over a Platt Tech #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/rGdyEWviWW — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) November 27, 2019

“This was a great way for us to end the season,” Acosta said. “I can’t say enough about our offensive line that opened some big holes for me to run through today. The offensive line really set me up. This was definitely one of my best games of the season.

“I’m so happy right now, our whole team is excited. It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving Day for all of us.”

The game plan for O’Brien Tech coach Tim Nixon was to “run, run, run.” Jamesyn Brothers rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries, while Xavier Velleco ran for 68 yards on 13 carries including two touchdown runs.

“We wanted to end the season on a high note and we wanted to do it by running the ball,” Nixon said. “Closing the season with a win was something all our players were focused on. Our offensive linemen did a great job using what we call sophisticated violence to open up lanes for our backs to run through.

“All our backs contributed today because when they weren’t carrying the ball they were blocking for the other backs who were carrying the ball. Branden has had a few games with three-plus touchdowns this year. But he had a tremendous game today and he deserves all the accolades he gets.”

In the first quarter, Acosta gave the Condors an 8-0 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run followed by a 2-point run up the middle with 1:53 to go in the quarter.

On its first possession of the second quarter, the Condors went seven plays capped by another Acosta 5-yard touchdown run with 9:09 to go. The 2-point run failed leaving the Condors with a 4-0 lead.

The Panthers answered on the ensuing possession. Quinzar Lilly broke free down the left sideline and Joe Calzone connected with him for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 7:35 to go in the half. Josh Perez’s kick trimmed the Condors lead to 14-7.

On the Condors’ next possession, they tried a deep pass, but Jaiyon Booker intercepted Ozzie Priar’s pass to give the Panthers the ball on their 6 yard line. On the first play, Lilly broke free agaion down the left side line and Calzone sent a pass to Lilly in stride who bolted all lone for a 94-yard touchdown with 1:52 to go in the second quarter. Perez’s kick went wide right as the Condors led 14-13.

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Acosta broke two tackles and ran for a 71-yard touchdown. His 2-point run made it 22-13 Condors 22 seconds into the second half. He added a 2-yard touchdown run and 2-point rush to pad the lead at 30-13 with 4:47 to go in the third quarter.

Velleco got in on the scoring fun with a 9-yard touchdown run with 7:17 to go in the fourth quarter. Acosta’s run made it 38-13. On its next possession, Platt Tech trimmed the lead to 38-19 when Calzone connected with Lilly for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Velleco provided the 44-19 final with a 12-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the game.

O'BRIEN Tech celebrates its 44-19 win over Platt Tech with a game-ending cheer, Brandon Acosta leads the way with 4 TDs #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/ZJl7VX39cQ — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) November 27, 2019

Calzone and Lilly were the standouts for the Panthers. Lilly had five catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Branden Acosta, O’Brien Tech: He rushed for 184 yards, four touchdowns and three 2-point conversions.

QUOTABLE

“It’s too bad the season is ending now for us. Our players were just getting tuned in to our sophisticated style of play and the offense was starting to get in a rhythm the past few weeks.”

—O’Brien Tech coach Tim Nixon

O’BRIEN TECH 44, PLATT TECH 19

PLATT TECH………… 0 13 0 6 —19

O’BRIEN TECH…… 8 6 16 14 —44

OT-Branden Acosta 5 run (Acosta rush)

OT-Acosta 5 run (rush failed)

PT-Quinzar Lilly 41 pass from Joe Calzone (Josh Perez kick)

PT-Quinzar Lilly 94 pass from Calzone (kick failed)

OT-Acosta 71-yard run (Acosta rush)

OT-Acosta 2 run (Acosta rush)

OT-Xavier Velleco 9 run (Acosta rush)

PT-Quinzar Lilly 37 pass from Calzone (rush failed)

OT-Xavier Velleco 12 run (rush failed)

Records: Platt Tech 3-7; O’Brien Tech 4-6