A wealth of Greenwich High 2020 graduates will play sports at the collegiate level

Greenwich High School held its drive-through graduation ceremony on Tuesday and among the graduates, were a group of students that will play sports at the collegiate level.

Here are the 2020 Greenwich graduates that will continue their athletic careers in their respective sports at the collegiate level. The list of athletes was provided by Greenwich High School.

Callum Abernathy, University of Pennsylvania, football; Nicholas Addison, Southern Methodist University, rugby; June Akpata, University of the Pacific, water polo; Alvaro Borrego, Northeastern University, rugby; Leah Caputo, Brown University, lacrosse; Kaila Carroll, Princeton University, water polo; Duncan Cavanaugh, University of Pennsylvania, rowing; Charlie Clark, Boston College, swimming; Quentin Cohen, Northeastern University, rowing; Padraig Colligan, Ohio Wesleyan, lacrosse; Cormac Doyle, University of South Carolina, rugby; Helen Feldmeth, Georgetown University, rowing; Caroline Flynn, Dickinson College, soccer; Ian Foster, St. Bonaventure, rugby; Regina Frias, Bucknell, swimming/diving; Victoria Fu, Columbia University, rowing; Lydia Garnett , Stanford University, rowing; Augusta “Clay” Garrett, King’s College London, soccer; Chris Genaro, Fordham University baseball; Olivier Geraghty, College of Charleston, sailing; Sophia Gilroy, Harvard University, rowing; Jenna Handali, St. Francis, water polo; Zoe Harris, Columbia University, track and field; Edward Iuteri, Tufts University, football; Demi Janis, Trinity College, field hockey; John “Jack” Jee, Hamilton College, swimming; Meghan Keller, Denison University lacrosse; Saylor Kirsch, Fordham University, diving; Casey Kirsch, Colgate University, diving; Emmanual Lai, Santa Clara University, rugby; Owen Lee, Dartmouth, rowing; Tommy Lewis, University of Pennsylvania, swimming; Francisco Ligouri, Fordham University, rugby; Joaquin Lopez May, Cornell, rugby; Mark Lorenz, Cornell, rowing; Kathleen Loughran, Roanoke College, lacrosse; Matthew Lourenco, St. Lawrence, swimming; Darby Loveless, University of Wisconsin, rowing; Chris Magliocco, Franklin & Marshall, golf; Ryan Merida, Iowa Central Community College, rugby; Christina Minyo, Clemson University, rowing; Benjamin Nash, Kenyon College, baseball; David Nasimi, Gettysburg College, football; Sydney Nethercott, Fairfield University, golf; Jack O’Gorman, Roger Williams, lacrosse; Dylan Olivieri, Fordham rugby; Pelayo Rodriguez San Pedro, Fordham, rugby; Drew Sheehan, University of Michigan, rugby; Xavier Suro, Iowa Central Community College, rugby; Jason Tautel, Clark College, lacrosse; Santiago Thompson, Fordham, rugby; Jack Warren, Cornell, football; Evan Weigold, University of California, Berkeley, rugby; Isobel Wilson, Columbia, rowing; Alexa Zavatarro, University of Virginia, rowing; Ashley Zolin, Tufts University, field hockey.





