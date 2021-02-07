A No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup highlights opening week of hockey

The first week of the high school hockey season will look more like the Division I state tournament.

Nine teams in the GameTimeCT preseason top 10 will face off against fellow Top 10 teams this week. In all eight games feature Top 10 matchups, beginning Monday.

The week will be highlighted by a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

For the second straight season, Fairfield Prep and Darien will meet up as the top two teams in the poll.

Last year, when the two met on Feb. 5, Fairfield Prep was No. 1 and Darien was No. 2. Both teams had also played 13 games.

Darien’s Jamison Moore scored with 42.8 seconds left to give the Blue Wave a 2-1 win over Fairfield Prep. It was the second win for Darien over Fairfield Prep last season.

“We knew we had to play a lot better than we did last time, because that was clearly not their best game,” Moore said that day. “We were ready for battle.”

Darien was the No. 1 team in the poll when it beat Fairfield Prep (No. 3 at the time), 6-3 on Jan. 20 of last year.

When they meet on Feb. 13, Fairfield Prep will again be No. 1 and Darien will be No. 2. Fairfield Prep will have played two games and Darien will have played one.

Top 10 Matchups this week

Monday

No. 1 Fairfield Prep at No. 4 New Canaan, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 4 New Canaan at No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield at No. 1 Fairfield Prep, 5:45 p.m.

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 2 Darien, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday