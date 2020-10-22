A look at the state’s top boys cross country performances for week three

Mason Beaudette, Amity: Racked up another first-place finish, this time against Law and Foran, finishing in 16 minutes, 39 seconds in the 5K race.

Walker Beverly, Hall: The junior finished first individually in Hall’s meet against Simsbury with a time of 16:01.

Jackson Cayward, Tolland: Was the first place finisher in Tolland’s meet against Glastonbury as he finished with a time of 16:05, leading Tolland to a 21-36 victory.

Nathan Cramer, Fairfield Ludlowe: The junior earned a first-place finish in Ludlowe’s meet against Fairfield Prep as he finished in 15:55.1.

Luke Davis, Simsbury: The new kid on the block, the freshman Davis completed a 4K against Conard in 12:34, just seven seconds behind Gavin Sherry for a second-place finish. Also earned a second-place finish against Hall with a 5K time of 16:33.

Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central: The senior won another individual race over Southington with a 16:22.2 personal record. That’s one of the best marks in the state so far this season.

Colin McLaughlin, Westhill: Earned a first place 4K finish against Greenwich on Tuesday, finishing the race in just 13:06, nearly a minute before the second place finisher.

Carver Morgan, Avon: Was the first-place finisher in Avon’s one point victory over Southington Wednesday (27-28). Morgan clocked in at 17:10.6.

Jake Nafis, Southington: Finished second behind Morgan against Avon as the sophomore crossed the finish line in 17:21.2.

Gavin Sherry, Conard: Sherry continued to do what Sherry does with another first place finish, this time against Simsbury when he finished the 4K in 12:27.

Andrew White, Hamden: Took home first place against Lyman Hall and Xavier as he finished the 3.1 mile race in 16:49.5 at Wharton Brook State Park.

— Will Aldam