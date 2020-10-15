A look at state girls cross country top performances to date

Mairead Class, Darien
Has finished first in all three events she has competed in so far, leading Darien to a 3-0 record with victories over New Canaan, Westhill and Stamford.
Josie Donlan, Staples
The junior has compiled back-to-back first place finishes coming against FCIAC rivals Danbury and Ridgefield.
Nora Holmes, Hall
Despite a second-place finish behind Conard’s Chloe Scrimgeour, Holmes set a new PR in the 4,000 meter run with a time of 14:22.
Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe
Finished first in both races she has competed in this season with a 2.9 mile PR of 17:36.40 against Trumbull.
Grace Michaud, Southington
Won both of her two races and set a PR in the Nike Cross Virtual Race (Week 2) with a time of 19:14.0.
Emily Mrakovcic, Wilton
The junior placed first individually against Ridgefield and McMahon with a 2.5 mile PR of 15:24.30 against McMahon.
Mari Noble, Greenwich
Placed first in both of Greenwhich’s events thus far, finished her three mile race against Stamford in 18:05.
Katherine Rector, Ridgefield
Won 4,000 meter race against Norwalk and has two 2.5 mile second place finishes against Staples and Wilton.
Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard
Recorded a first-place finish and set a PR in 4,000 meter race against Hall with a time of 13:34 and finished second in the GSTC High School Fall Showcase Meet.
Jenna Sobek, Litchfield
Set a course record at Plumb Hill with a time of 20:35, propelling Litchfield past Nonnewaug.