A look at state girls cross country top performances to date

Darien's Mairead Clas during a meet against Stamford on Tuesday.

A look at state Girls Cross Country top performances thus far

Mairead Class, Darien

Has finished first in all three events she has competed in so far, leading Darien to a 3-0 record with victories over New Canaan, Westhill and Stamford.

Josie Donlan, Staples

The junior has compiled back-to-back first place finishes coming against FCIAC rivals Danbury and Ridgefield.

Nora Holmes, Hall

Despite a second-place finish behind Conard’s Chloe Scrimgeour, Holmes set a new PR in the 4,000 meter run with a time of 14:22.

Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe

Finished first in both races she has competed in this season with a 2.9 mile PR of 17:36.40 against Trumbull.

Grace Michaud, Southington

Won both of her two races and set a PR in the Nike Cross Virtual Race (Week 2) with a time of 19:14.0.

Emily Mrakovcic, Wilton

The junior placed first individually against Ridgefield and McMahon with a 2.5 mile PR of 15:24.30 against McMahon.

Mari Noble, Greenwich

Placed first in both of Greenwhich’s events thus far, finished her three mile race against Stamford in 18:05.

Katherine Rector, Ridgefield

Won 4,000 meter race against Norwalk and has two 2.5 mile second place finishes against Staples and Wilton.

Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard

Recorded a first-place finish and set a PR in 4,000 meter race against Hall with a time of 13:34 and finished second in the GSTC High School Fall Showcase Meet.

Jenna Sobek, Litchfield

Set a course record at Plumb Hill with a time of 20:35, propelling Litchfield past Nonnewaug.